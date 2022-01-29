Blades Shut out by Swamp Rabbits
January 29, 2022 - ECHL (ECHL) - Florida Everblades News Release
GREENVILLE, S.C. - The Everblades fell short for the second consecutive time in their three-game weekend as they were blanked 3-0 by the Greenville Swamp Rabbits on Saturday night at Bon Secours Wellness Arena.
The Swamp Rabbits put pressure on the Everblades early, driving home a one-timer from top scorer Liam Pecoraro 2:33 into regulation. Brett Kemp and Bradley Lalonde were the helpers to lift Greenville up 1-0 after the first period.
The Pecoraro, Kemp and Lalonde trio made the Blades pay again in the second period at 5:57. The Everblades continued to struggle with opposing goaltender John Lethemon as they trailed 2-0 at the second intermission.
Greenville put the icing on the cake with a Brett Kemp empty net goal on the penalty kill. The mark came 16:53 into the third and finalized the score at 3-0 as the Swamp Rabbits extended their win streak to four games. Blades goaltender Parker Gahagen faced a season-high 36 shots, making 34 saves.
The Everblades and Swamp Rabbits will play the finale of their 3-in-3 series tomorrow afternoon at Bon Secours Wellness Arena. Puck drop is scheduled for 3:05 pm and the game will be covered on FloHockey.TV as well as Mixlr.
The next home game for the Blades will take place on Saturday, February 5 when the Orlando Solar Bears come to Estero for Beach Night courtesy of Molly Moo's Ice Cream at Hertz Arena. Be one of the first people here to secure your Everblades beach bag as a giveaway! Every Saturday night Blades home game starts with a tailgate, and live music will be performed by James Prather from 5-7 pm!
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
