Cyclones Beat Fuel 5-1
January 29, 2022 - ECHL (ECHL) - Cincinnati Cyclones News Release
Cincinnati, OH - A four goal outburst in the second period led the Cyclones to their second consecutive win, beating Indy 5-1 in front of 7,387 fans inside Heritage Bank Center Saturday night.
The Cyclones improve to 22-16-1-0 on the season and have won back-to-back games to end January. Indy has lost three straight and sit 17-18-2-2 on the season.
- Indy outshot Cincinnati 11-7 in the first period, but Angus Redmond turned aside every shot faced in the frame. The Cyclones responded with a four goal-second period and outshot Indy, 15-3 in the second period.
- Louie Caporusso scored the opening goal 1:27 into the frame after collecting a behind-the-net pass from Dajon Mingo. Caporusso slammed home his 13th goal of the season, beating Indy's Mitch Gillam.
- Jesse Schultz netted the game winner on a feed through center from Josh Burnside. Schultz slipped to his backhand as he skated net-front to roof a puck by Gillam, making it 2-0.
- The Cyclones scored twice within 27 seconds late in the frame. Justin Vaive collected his 13th of the season sliding a puck through the crease on a pass from Schultz. The goal was the first of two power play tallies for Cincinnati on the night. Moments later, Burnside raced down for a breakaway. Gillam made the initial save, but the rebound sat for Lincoln Griffin to convert, scoring his fourth goal of the weekend and making it 4-0.
- The 'Clones grabbed their second power play tally of the night on Bair Gendunov's first professional goal. Gendunov was fed a pass from Gino Esteves at the 5:22 mark of the third to make it 5-0. Spencer Watson scored on the power play for the Fuel with just four minutes to play via a 5-on-3 opportunity.
- Redmond made 27 saves in his Cyclones' debut and is 6-6-0 on the season after previously playing 11 games for Kansas City. Gillam took the loss for Indy with 24 saves.
"I think it's important to get off to a good start and make a good first impression," said Redmond. "The guys played great in front of me and when you get that many goals for it's easy to play in net and takes a lot of stress off your shoulders."
The Cyclones begin February hosting the Iowa Heartlanders Wednesday night.
