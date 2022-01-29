Cyclones Beat Fuel 5-1

January 29, 2022 - ECHL (ECHL) - Cincinnati Cyclones News Release







Cincinnati, OH - A four goal outburst in the second period led the Cyclones to their second consecutive win, beating Indy 5-1 in front of 7,387 fans inside Heritage Bank Center Saturday night.

The Cyclones improve to 22-16-1-0 on the season and have won back-to-back games to end January. Indy has lost three straight and sit 17-18-2-2 on the season.

- Indy outshot Cincinnati 11-7 in the first period, but Angus Redmond turned aside every shot faced in the frame. The Cyclones responded with a four goal-second period and outshot Indy, 15-3 in the second period.

- Louie Caporusso scored the opening goal 1:27 into the frame after collecting a behind-the-net pass from Dajon Mingo. Caporusso slammed home his 13th goal of the season, beating Indy's Mitch Gillam.

- Jesse Schultz netted the game winner on a feed through center from Josh Burnside. Schultz slipped to his backhand as he skated net-front to roof a puck by Gillam, making it 2-0.

- The Cyclones scored twice within 27 seconds late in the frame. Justin Vaive collected his 13th of the season sliding a puck through the crease on a pass from Schultz. The goal was the first of two power play tallies for Cincinnati on the night. Moments later, Burnside raced down for a breakaway. Gillam made the initial save, but the rebound sat for Lincoln Griffin to convert, scoring his fourth goal of the weekend and making it 4-0.

- The 'Clones grabbed their second power play tally of the night on Bair Gendunov's first professional goal. Gendunov was fed a pass from Gino Esteves at the 5:22 mark of the third to make it 5-0. Spencer Watson scored on the power play for the Fuel with just four minutes to play via a 5-on-3 opportunity.

- Redmond made 27 saves in his Cyclones' debut and is 6-6-0 on the season after previously playing 11 games for Kansas City. Gillam took the loss for Indy with 24 saves.

"I think it's important to get off to a good start and make a good first impression," said Redmond. "The guys played great in front of me and when you get that many goals for it's easy to play in net and takes a lot of stress off your shoulders."

The Cyclones begin February hosting the Iowa Heartlanders Wednesday night.

Stay tuned all season for updates on important events, player signings, promotion and ticketing information and MORE! Call (513) 421-PUCK for tickets and more information, and stay on top of all the latest team updates and information on Facebook, Twitter (@CincyCyclones), and Instagram, along with our website, www.cycloneshockey.com!

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from January 29, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.