Rabbits Shutout Everblades 3-0 for Fourth Straight Win
January 29, 2022 - ECHL (ECHL) - Greenville Swamp Rabbits News Release
GREENVILLE, SC - A 26-save shutout by John Lethemon and a two-goal night by Liam Pecararo led the Greenville Swamp Rabbits to their fourth consecutive victory as they topped the Florida Everblades 3-0 on Saturday night at Bon Secours Wellness Arena.
Greenville wasted little time scoring the opening goal, as Liam Pecararo scored his 14th of the season off a feed from Brett Kemp. Despite each team having an opportunity on the power-play, the intermission score-line was 1-0 in favor of the Swamp Rabbits.
In the second, Greenville extended its lead to 2-0, as Pecararo sniped a power-play goal from atop the left circle for his second of the game.
After the second intermission, the Everblades would find themselves trailing throughout the period and pulled goaltender Parker Gahagen for a 6-on-4 power-play situation late in the game. After picking up the puck in his own end, Ethan Cap scored his first professional goal as he threw the puck down the ice and into the empty net at 16:53.
With the win, the Swamp Rabbits improve to 13-15-3-3 while the Everblades fall to 21-13-3-3 on the season.
The Swamp Rabbits rematch with the Everblades on Sunday at 3:05 p.m. inside of Bon Secours Wellness Arena.
