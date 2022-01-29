Stingrays Fall in Mid-Weekend Battle with Admirals
January 29, 2022 - ECHL (ECHL) - South Carolina Stingrays News Release
NORFOLK, VA - Three goals in the middle frame was enough for the Norfolk Admirals (14-19-1-1) to overtake the South Carolina Stingrays (13-22-4-0) on Saturday night by a final score of 4-1 at the Norfolk Scope Arena.
For the second straight night, the Admirals opened the scoring with a goal in the first period. The Admirals top goal-scorer, Alex Tonge, tallied his 15th goal of the season on a missed clear from South Carolina. Kristian Stead launched the puck off the glass, but a bad bounce found Tonge who beat Stead before he could recover in time.
Early in the second period, the Stingrays bounced back with a tally of their own on a missed clear from Norfolk. Connor Moore raced to keep the puck onside and fed Justin Florek on the left circle before cutting to the net for the give-and-go. Inteast Florek's intededpass deflected off an Admirals defender instead and ricocheted by Dylan Wells for the tie game.
Norfolk would pick up three more goals before the game expired beginning with two goals one minute and six seconds apart from one another. On the man advantage, Matt Carey threaded the needle for Cody Milan on the left circle where he placed the puck perfectly over the left shoulder of Stead after a bit of hesitation to regain the Admirals lead.
Not much later, Kyle Rhodes fired a one-timer off a faceoff victory from Chase Lang for the insurance goal. Before time expired in the middle period, Marly Quince beat an over-committed Stead to take a three-goal advantage. Quince spun and fired from the high slot, netting his eighth goal of the season.
Stead made 31 stops in his first career ECHL start, but Wells turned back 19 attempts from South Carolina for the victory.
The Stingrays are back in action tomorrow, January 30th as the team finishes a three-game weekend against the Admirals at the Norfolk Scope Arena. Puck drop is set for 3:00 p.m.
Single game tickets for all your Stingrays home games for the upcoming 2021-22 home season are on sale now via Ticketmaster.
Save money with group tickets! For more information or to purchase, contact the Stingrays by phone at 843-744-2248.
• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...
ECHL Stories from January 29, 2022
- K-Wings Top Heartlanders Again in Coralville - Kalamazoo Wings
- Growlers Drop Tight 2-1 Decision vs Americans - Newfoundland Growlers
- Iowa Runs out of Time vs. Kalamazoo - Iowa Heartlanders
- Fournier, Stinil Lead Thunder Past Oilers - Wichita Thunder
- Rabbits Shutout Everblades 3-0 for Fourth Straight Win - Greenville Swamp Rabbits
- Tonge Scores 12 Seconds In, Admirals Defeat Stingrays in Saturday Night Tilt - Norfolk Admirals
- Cyclones Beat Fuel 5-1 - Cincinnati Cyclones
- Oilers Fall Just Short of Thunder - Tulsa Oilers
- Walleye Fall to Nailers, 7-2, Snapping Five-Game Win Streak - Toledo Walleye
- Stingrays Fall in Mid-Weekend Battle with Admirals - South Carolina Stingrays
- Nailers Spike Toledo, 7-2 - Wheeling Nailers
- Railers Set Franchise Home Record with Eight Goals in 8-5 Win over Fort Wayne - Worcester Railers HC
- 2nd Period Explosion Propels Cincinnati over Indy - Indy Fuel
- Blades Shut out by Swamp Rabbits - Florida Everblades
- Six Goals = One Victory: Lions Dominate Thunder - Trois-Rivieres Lions
- Master, Askew Propel Mariners over Royals - Reading Royals
- Master's Shorthanded Goal Lifts Mariners over Royals - Maine Mariners
- ECHL Transactions - January 29 - ECHL
- ECHL Announces Fines, Suspensions - ECHL
- Worcester Railers to Play Tonight Without Fans at DCU Center Due to Travel Ban - Worcester Railers HC
- Parks Loaned to Rochester - Atlanta Gladiators
- Tonight's Mariners Game on as Scheduled - Maine Mariners
- Royals Take on Thunder to Kick off Back-To-Back on the Road - Reading Royals
- Morning Tea: Swamp Rabbits VS Everblades - Greenville Swamp Rabbits
- Wichita Hosts Tulsa Tonight on Sonic Thunderdog's Birthday - Wichita Thunder
- Star Wars Night in Allen - Allen Americans
- Lions Back on the Ice Tonight in Glens Falls - Trois-Rivieres Lions
- Norfolk Selected to Host 2023 Warrior/ECHL All-Star Classic - Norfolk Admirals
- Norfolk Selected as Host of 2023 Warrior/ECHL All-Star Classic - ECHL
- Everblades Ready to Bounce Back on Saturday - Florida Everblades
- Steelheads Match Speed & Grit, Win 4-1 over Mavericks - Idaho Steelheads
- Royals Take Down Thunder in First of Back-To-Back on the Road - Reading Royals
- Oilers Comeback Falls Just Short of Rush - Tulsa Oilers
- Americans End Losing Streak - Allen Americans
- Jordan's Hat Trick Propels K-Wings Past Iowa - Kalamazoo Wings
- Shorthanded Growlers Fall 3-2 to Americans - Newfoundland Growlers
- Lincoln Griffin's Hat Trick Helps Cyclones Win, 7-2 - Cincinnati Cyclones
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.