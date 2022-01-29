Norfolk Selected as Host of 2023 Warrior/ECHL All-Star Classic

January 29, 2022 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release







SHREWSBURY, N.J. - The ECHL, in conjunction with the Norfolk Admirals, announced on Saturday the selection of Norfolk as the host city for the 2023 Warrior/ECHL All-Star Classic.

The game will take place on Monday, January 16, 2023, at Norfolk Scope Arena, and will also include the official induction ceremony of the 15th Class of the ECHL Hall of Fame, as well as the All-Star Fan Fest. Ticket information and availability will be announced at a later date.

"The Warrior/ECHL All-Star Classic is about bringing our Players, fans and staff together for a celebration of hockey," said ECHL Commissioner, Ryan Crelin. "To be able bring this showcase to Norfolk nearly 30 years after the city originally hosted the event, we are really looking forward to bringing the festivities back to one of the original ECHL markets and honoring Tidewater's deep hockey history."

The annual Midseason showcase is attended by representatives from the National Hockey League and the American Hockey League and since its inception, has produced 70 players who have gone on to play in the NHL, including 54 since 2002 when the format was changed to feature younger prospects.

The 2023 ECHL All-Star Classic marks the second time that Norfolk has hosted the event after previously hosting the League's second-ever event in 1994. Norfolk joins Reading (2005 and 2009) as the only two-time hosts in ECHL All-Star Classic history. The ECHL All-Star Classic traditionally generates over $1 million in economic impact as guests, players, coaches and fans occupy hotel rooms and spend three days in the host city.

"Bringing the annual ECHL celebration of professional hockey to Norfolk for the generations of Hampton Roads hockey fans is an early highlight of the new look Norfolk Admirals," said Norfolk Admirals owner Patrick Cavanagh. "Norfolk is a wonderful, highly cultural destination city. The Admirals are excited to bring the eyes of the hockey world to our hometown with the 2023 Warrior/ECHL All-Star Classic."

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from January 29, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.