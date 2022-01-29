Steelheads Match Speed & Grit, Win 4-1 over Mavericks

BOISE, Idaho - The Idaho Steelheads (22-16-1) utilized the first two strikes to get ahead in a physical 4-1 win over the Kansas City Mavericks (18-20-1) on Friday night from Idaho Central Arena in front of 5,283 fans, the 13th sellout of the season.

THE GAME'S STO--RY

The Steelheads continued their prowice on the power play to net the game's first tally, and for the second-straight game forward Mason Mitchell (PP, 15:04 1st) nets the opening strike to jump to a 1-0 lead. Both sides traded goals in the second period with Steelheads forward Chase Zieky (12:06 2nd) pushing through a secondary opportunity for the eventual difference-maker before the Mavericks answered late in the frame for the 2-1 score. The Steelheads earned two more late with the first on a snipe from forward Luc Brown (PP, 14:32 3rd) and the final tally from forward David Norris (EN, 18:40 3rd) to take the 4-1 win.

ICCU 3 STARS OF THE GAME

1. IDH - Chase Zieky (game-winner)

2. IDH - Jake Kupsky (win, 29-30 saved)

3. KC - Bailey Conger (Boise native goal)

PEPSI PLAYER OF THE GAME

Jake Kupsky (G) - ninth win of the season

STEELHEADS STANDOUTS

- Jake Kupsky: Kupsky earned another strong performance, halting a three-game skid with his second win in as many starts against the Mavericks. Kupsky owns a microscopic 2.11 goals-against average and .917 save percentage on the year.

- Mason Mitchell: For the second-straight game, Mitchell earned the first goal of the night and now has both goals in back-to-back games and points in four of five games (3-3-6) since joining the team last Friday.

- Max Martin: Martin earned his first multi-point game of his ECHL career, posting two assists on both power play goals. He owns four points in eight games this season.

- Luc Brown: Brown was one of two players with a multi-point game, earning a power play goal and assisting on the opening strike. Brown jumps back into the scoring lead (35) among ECHL rookies.

CATCH OF THE DAY

Despite their recent road struggles, the Steelheads have performed well at home both as of late and this season overall. The Steelheads have won four-straight games at Idaho Central Arena dating back to January 7 while earning four goals or more in all four contests, averaging 5.75 goals per game, as well as four-straight home games with power play goals (8-for-14, 57.1%). The Steelheads have yet to lose a weekend series at home this year in seven attempts and have now won 15 of 20 games at Idaho Central Arena, owning the most home wins across the ECHL.

ATTENDANCE: 5,283 (13th sellout)

LOOKING AHEAD

The Steelheads and Mavericks complete their weekend on Saturday, Jan. 29 at 7:10 p.m. from Idaho Central Arena. Tickets are limited but available by going to idahosteelheads.com or calling 208-331-TIXS. Coverage begins at 6:50 p.m. on 95.3FM/1350AM "The Ticket" as well as 7:00 p.m. on Sparklight Ch. 72 & FloHockey.

