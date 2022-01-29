Americans End Losing Streak

Allen, Texas - The Allen Americans, ECHL affiliate of the Seattle Kraken (NHL), defeated the Newfoundland Growlers 3-2 on Friday night in Allen in the first-ever meeting between the two teams.

The Americans made the most of their special teams opportunities. Jack Combs scored twice on Friday, once on the power play and once shorthanded.

"It was nice to put a game like this together," noted Combs, as he joined the Americans broadcast following the game. "We started out slow tonight but picked up our game halfway through the opening period. The shorthanded goal really gave our bench energy. This was a good team that we beat tonight. It will give our room confidence heading into Saturday."

Branden Troock had the other goal on Friday for Allen. Troock took a pass from Phil Beaulieu and worked his way in front of the Growlers defense for what turned out to be the game winning goal for the Americans with his 13th of the season.

Spencer Asuchak made his return to the Americans lineup on Friday night after being sent back Allen from Charlotte. Asuchak had an assist and five shots on net in the Allen win.

"It felt good to get back in the lineup tonight," said Asuchak. "It's always nice to test your game at the next level, but there is nothing like coming home. A big win for the boys. "

The Americans outshot the shorthanded Growlers 35-24 for the game. Jack Combs led the Americans in shots on net with seven.

The Americans and Growlers resume their three-game weekend series tomorrow night on Star Wars night at 7:05 pm.

