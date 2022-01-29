Royals Take Down Thunder in First of Back-To-Back on the Road

The Reading Royals, proud affiliate of the Philadelphia Flyers, defeated the Adirondack Thunder, 5-2, Friday, Jan. 28 at Cool Insuring Arena. Royals goaltender Kirill Ustimenko saved 28 of 30 shots, while Thunder goalie Alex Sakellaropoulos saved 34 of 39.

Royals defeat Thunder at Cool Insuring Arena, 5-2.

Reading got on the board first with a pair of goals coming from two skaters who tallied their first goals of the season. Kenny Hausinger delivered the puck through a Thunder defense man's legs to Garret Cockerill who snapped a wrist-shot past Sakellaropoulos from the slot. Garrett McFadden scored in the final two minutes of the opening frame, sliding a backhand shot between Sakellaropoulos' pads for an early Reading lead, 2-0.

Thomas Ebbing extended the Royals' lead 14:38 into the second period. Ebbing skated up to the Adirondack net and beat Sakellaropoulos with a shifty dangle and shot ripped top-shelf over his right shoulder to put Reading ahead with a three-goal lead, 3-0.

The final period had both teams light the lamp, each scoring two goals. Reading scored their fourth and fifth-straight goals of the game when Brad Morrison and Garrett Cecere lit the lamp within the first four minutes of the final period.

Adirondack came back with a pair of goals in the final 10 minutes. Patrick Grasso and Alexandre Carrier scored on a pair of wrist-shots snapped past Ustimenko, cutting the score to 5-2, where it remained until the final horn.

The Royals take on the Maine Mariners Saturday, Jan. 29, at 6:00 p.m. at Cross Insurance Arena.

