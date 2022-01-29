Wichita Hosts Tulsa Tonight on Sonic Thunderdog's Birthday

Wichita Thunder face off against the Tulsa Oilers

WICHITA, Kan. - The Wichita Thunder, ECHL affiliate of the National Hockey League's Edmonton Oilers and American Hockey League's Bakersfield Condors and powered by Toyota, returns to action tonight to host longtime rival, Tulsa.

This is the ninth meeting of the season between the Thunder and the Oilers. The Thunder are 3-3-2-0 against Tulsa this season and winless in its last five contests against the Oilers. All-time, Wichita is 157-149-37 against Tulsa and 85-67-20 at home against the Oilers.

The Thunder look to get back in the win column after falling on Wednesday night to Newfoundland, 3-0. The Oilers split a two-game series against Rapid City, losing last night 4-3 at the BOK Center.

Tulsa remains in second place with a .581 winning percentage. Wichita is in seventh place with a .397 mark.

Dylan Sadowy leads Tulsa with 37 points. Jack Doremus is second with 34 points. Brayden Watts leads the Thunder with 33 points. Jay Dickman is second with 29 points while Carter Johnson is third with 27.

Saturday night is T-Dog's Birthday, presented by Sonic Drive-In, Jump Start, Burns & McDonnell and Home Health and Hospice of Kansas. Join us as we celebrate T-Dog's birthday with all his mascot friends, who will play a game of broomball during the first intermission.

Tonight is also Wiener Dog Nationals, presented by Petland West Wichita. During the first intermission, stay as we cheer on our furry friends for a race on the ice.

The team will be wearing a special Wichita Wind-themed uniform. Fans can bid online on the DASH Auction Platform, which starts at 5 p.m. on Saturday, January 23.

Single game tickets are on sale now. Tickets can be purchased at the Wichita Thunder office located at 505 W. Maple, Suite 100, Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. On weekday game days, the Thunder office closes at 4 p.m.

ï»¿Fans can also purchase tickets at the Select-A-Seat Box Office at INTRUST Bank Arena Monday through Friday 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and starting at noon on weekend game days.

