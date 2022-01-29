2nd Period Explosion Propels Cincinnati over Indy

January 29, 2022 - ECHL (ECHL) - Indy Fuel News Release







CINCINNATI - Playing their second game in as many days, the Fuel visited the Cincinnati Cyclones at Heritage Bank Center. After a scoreless first period, the Cyclones jumped out to a four-goal lead in the second period and eventually went on to win 5-1 on Saturday night.

Through the first 10 minutes of the game, both the Fuel and Cyclones each had three shots on the board but Angus Redmond and Mitch Gillam turned all of the shots aside. Indy would have a chance on the man-advantage but would only put one shot on Redmond and he made an easy stop.

The Cyclones would be the first team to get on the board in the second period when Dajon Mingo fed Louie Caporusso a pass and he one-timed it past Gillam. Scoring their second goal of the game on an odd-man rush, Cincinnati's Jesse Schultz tapped home a cross-ice pass from Zack Andrusiak to make it 2-0, Cyclones.

Taking a 3-0 lead on the power play, Cincinnati's Justin Vaive deflected a wrist shot from Jesse Schultz. Lincoln Griffin scored the Cyclone's fourth goal of the game when he jumped on a loose puck behind Mitch Gillam and tapped it into an empty net.

After earning another power play early in the third period, the Cyclones would take a 5-0 lead when Bair Gendunov found a puck in front of the Fuel net and wristed it past Gillam. Indy's Spencer Watson would put home Indy's first goal of the game with less than five minutes remaining when he tapped a back-door pass from Jared Thomas. Watson's goal gave him sole possession of 2nd place on the Fuel's all-time goals list.

Various ticket options are now on sale for the Fuel's 8th season at Indiana Farmers Coliseum! Lock up your seat for every second of the action at Indiana Farmers Coliseum with a Fuel Ticket Plan - grab yours by heading to IndyFuelHockey.com or by calling the Fuel front office at 317-925-FUEL. Don't forget to follow the Fuel on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram (IndyFuel) for news, updates, contests and much more throughout the 2021-22 season.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from January 29, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.