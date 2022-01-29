Growlers Drop Tight 2-1 Decision vs Americans
January 29, 2022 - ECHL (ECHL) - Newfoundland Growlers News Release
The Newfoundland Growlers dropped a one goal game for the second straight night as the Allen Americans came out on top 2-1 on Saturday night at Credit Union of Texas Event Center.
Allen opened the scoring less than three minutes into the opening period as Growlers goaltender Evan Cormier got caught behind his net playing the puck which gave Dawson Butt an empty goal to deposit into, making it 1-0 Americans with 17:37 left in the first - a score line which would carry over into the intermission.
Just when it looked as though a second period onslaught by Newfoundland would be all for not, Jeremy McKenna beat Allen goalie Chase Perry from the top of the circle following an offensive zone faceoff win to tie things at 1-1 with 3:31 left in the middle frame.
Spencer Asuchak would regain the lead for the Americans seven minutes into the third period as he beat Cormier at the backdoor following a great pass from Philip Beaulieu to make it 2-1 Allen.
Plenty of opportunities arose late for the Growlers but they couldn't beat Chase Perry in the closing stages as the Americans held on for a 2-1 victory.
These two teams meet again in the series finale tomorrow afternoon with puck drop set for 4:35 p.m. NL time.
Quick Hits
Brett Menton, Matthew Hobbs and Scott Kirton made their Growlers debut in the defeat.
Newfoundland didn't take a single penalty in the game while they had just one powerplay opportunity of their own.
Jeremy McKenna has 3 points (1G, 2A) in the two games against Allen so far this weekend.
Three Stars
1. ALN - S. Asuchak
2. ALN - C. Perry
3. ALN - D. Butt
