Iowa Runs out of Time vs. Kalamazoo
January 29, 2022 - ECHL (ECHL) - Iowa Heartlanders News Release
Coralville, Iowa - Ryan Kuffner and Billy Constantinou each tallied a goal but the Iowa Heartlanders fell, 3-2, to the Kalamazoo Wings Saturday at Xtream Arena. The Heartlanders pulled within one in the third, but the comeback came just short.
Kuffner, after scoring twice yesterday in his return to the lineup, scored the first Iowa goal of the night at 18:21 of the first period. Kris Bennett, who was recently loaned to the Heartlanders by the Iowa Wild, turboed through the left circle and made a smooth, backdoor, crossing pass to Kuffner on the right wing. Kuffner finished the very difficult shot off the pass and roofed it to tie the game, 1-1.
Constantinou's score came on the power play four minutes into the third to pull the Heartlanders within one. From the high slot, he drilled a slap shot through three skaters and over the extended arm of Trevor Gorsuch. Kaid Oliver got the assist, his team-leading 21st on the season.
Trevin Kozlowski was solid in the loss for Iowa, saving 27.
Kalamazoo scored the first goal of the game at 17:02 of the first thanks to Greg Betzold. Logan Lambdin raced up the left side before the ice monster took his skates out from beneath him. He took a shot from both knees and Kozlowski made the initial save, but Betzold grabbed the rebound and extended his point streak to four.
The Wings took the 2-1 lead with 22 seconds left on the clock in the second. Off an Iowa turnover and a couple crisp Kalamazoo passes, Matheson Iacopelli was alone in the slot and buried his fifth of the season. They scored ten seconds later off the stick of Zach Jordan. Jordan has a five-game point streak since returning from the Cleveland Monsters and has scored in three straight.
Trevor Gorsuch earned the Kalamazoo win, stopping 34.
Box Score
The Heartlanders are on the road for three games next week; Iowa visits Cincinnati on Wed., Feb. 2 at 6:35 p.m., Toledo on Fri., Feb. 4 at 6:15 p.m. and Wheeling on Sat., Feb. 5 at 6:10 p.m.
Upcoming Home Games
Wednesday, February 9th at 7:00 p.m. vs. Utah - College Night
Friday, February 11th at 7:00 p.m. vs. Utah - Faith & Family Night
Saturday, February 12th at 7:00 p.m. vs. Utah - Pink in the Rink NIght
Season ticket memberships, group tickets, mini-plans, flex vouchers and single-game tickets are available for the Heartlanders inaugural season by calling 319-569-GOAL and visiting iowaheartlanders.com/tickets.
