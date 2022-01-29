Royals Take on Thunder to Kick off Back-To-Back on the Road
January 29, 2022 - ECHL (ECHL) - Reading Royals News Release
The Reading Royals, proud affiliate of the Philadelphia Flyers, play the Maine Mariners Saturday, Jan. 29 at 6:00 p.m. at Cross Insurance Arena in Portland, ME. This is the second of six meetings between the two teams this season.
The Royals fell to the Mariners in their lone game of the season up to this point Sunday, Oct. 31, 4-1, on the road. Maine scored three-straight goals in the opening period for a Mariner's 3-0 lead after the first 20 minutes of play. Reading responded with their one and only goal of the game courtesy of Charlie Gerard who currently skates for the Lehigh Valley Phantoms since being recalled from loan on Nov. 11.
The Mariners diminished any chance of a Royals' comeback in the final period when Andrew Romano tapped in a rebound to put Maine up by three-goals with 2:45 remaining.
The Royals sit in second place in the North Division. Today's game is their final game against a divisional opponents before a three-game series with the first-place Newfoundland Growlers beginning on Feb. 2. Reading holds a 18-8-5-1 record with a .656 win percentage. They sit behind the Growlers with a .667 win percentage. The Growlers have played five fewer games than Reading and sit at the top of the North Division, with Trois-Rivieres hoisting a .589 win percentage in third. Maine holds fourth place at .500 and Adirondack sits in fifth posting a .469 win percentage. The Railers are last with a .455 win percentage in 33 games.
UPCOMING GAMES:
HAPPY HOUR FRIDAY - 2/11/22
Happy Hour 6-7PM (1/2 off domestic beer)
Ice Angel trading card giveaway
4 for $48 - 4 tickets, 4 burgers, 4 sodas
Flyers Friday presented by Deibler Dental - Paul Holmgren
Career Berks Free Student Tickets - Fevo.me/CRB0211
PINK IN THE RINK - 2/12/22
Pink and the Rink presented by Adams, LaVentura & Associates
Specialty Jersey
Infinity Scarf giveaway
Pink ice
MARVEL SUPER HERO© NIGHT - 2/19/22
Iron Man specialty jersey
Meet Iron Man
$1 candy bag
Poster giveaway
Post-Game Party presented by DoubleTree by Hilton Reading
Buy tickets HERE: www.royalshockey.com/promotions
Reading Royals season, flex memberships and group tickets are available for the 2021-22 season by visiting the Royals' box office at Santander Arena or by calling 610-898-7825.
Reading Royals celebrate a goal
