K-Wings Top Heartlanders Again in Coralville
January 29, 2022 - ECHL (ECHL) - Kalamazoo Wings News Release
CORALVILLE, IA - The Kalamazoo Wings (21-16-0-0) shattered the Iowa Heartlanders (15-20-5-1) chances of victory, with two goals in the final seconds of the second frame, and won by a score of 3-2 at Xtream Arena in Coralville on Saturday.
It took just 10 seconds for the K-Wings to put this one out of reach with goals credited to Matheson Iacopelli (5) and Zach Jordan (12) in those final moments of the second.
Jordan now has five goals in his last three games, complimenting his hat trick on Friday with another game winner.
On the Iacopelli goal that broke the 1-1 tie, Justin Murray (8) made an outstanding pinch on the boards to keep the Iowa clearance attempt in the offensive zone. Murray then shoveled a pass down low to Justin Taylor (19), who fed Iacopelli beautifully in the slot for the score.
Immediately following the center ice draw, Logan Lambdin (9) found Jordan knifing towards the net for the 3-1 lead. Tanner Sorenson (20) took the second assist on the goal.
The K-Wings' two scores in 10 seconds goes in the books as the fastest consecutive goals scored for this season (11-seconds, Dec. 31 vs. Tulsa).
Iowa was able to draw to within one at the 4:15 mark of the third, but Trevor Gorsuch (10-9) put on a clinic the rest of the way out. Gorsuch and the K-Wings defense synergized in the final minutes to stop a torrid Heartlander push with the extra attacker to seal the game.
In the first period, Greg Betzold (6) knocked a juicy chest-level rebound out of midair past Iowa netminder Trevin Kozlowski. The rebound was courtesy the initial Logan Lambdin (8) shot.
Both K-Wings showed incredible concentration as Lambdin's chance was muscled from his knees on net, while sliding through the left circle after losing an edge. Cody Corbett (9) earned the second assist on the score.
The K-Wings have now won two straight, and Trevor Gorsuch made 34 saves in the victory.
Next up for Kalamazoo is a trip to Worcester (15-17-1-1) for a three game series starting this Friday. K-Wings broadcaster Chris Cadeau has the call on both WKZO and FloHockey. Puck drop is scheduled for 7:05 p.m. EST at the DCU Center.
