Parks Loaned to Rochester
January 29, 2022 - ECHL (ECHL) - Atlanta Gladiators News Release
DULUTH, Ga. - The team announced on Saturday that goaltender Tyler Parks has been loaned to the Rochester Americans in the American Hockey League. Parks had previously been signed to a two-way contract with the Belleville Senators and the Gladiators but signed a Standard Player Contract with Atlanta before moving up to Rochester.
Parks, 29, has consistently ranked as one of the top goaltenders in the ECHL this season. As of Friday, the 6-foot-6 netminder ranks fourth in the ECHL with a 2.14 goals-against average, leads the league with a .931 save percentage, and ranks first amongst all ECHL goaltenders with 16 wins this season. Parks won his last three starts with Atlanta and earned a .935 save percentage in that span. The 29-year-old has also played the second most minutes of anyone in the ECHL at 1376.
Parks was previously called up to the AHL with the Belleville Senators on Dec. 27. On Dec. 28 against the Toronto Marlies in his only AHL appearance of the season, Parks stopped 24 of 28 shots in a 5-2 loss. Through six career AHL games, the Imperial, Missouri native holds a 2-2-1 record with a 2.56 goals-against average and a .908 save percentage.
• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...
ECHL Stories from January 29, 2022
- Worcester Railers to Play Tonight Without Fans at DCU Center Due to Travel Ban - Worcester Railers HC
- Parks Loaned to Rochester - Atlanta Gladiators
- Tonight's Mariners Game on as Scheduled - Maine Mariners
- Royals Take on Thunder to Kick off Back-To-Back on the Road - Reading Royals
- Morning Tea: Swamp Rabbits VS Everblades - Greenville Swamp Rabbits
- Wichita Hosts Tulsa Tonight on Sonic Thunderdog's Birthday - Wichita Thunder
- Star Wars Night in Allen - Allen Americans
- Lions Back on the Ice Tonight in Glens Falls - Trois-Rivieres Lions
- Norfolk Selected to Host 2023 Warrior/ECHL All-Star Classic - Norfolk Admirals
- Norfolk Selected as Host of 2023 Warrior/ECHL All-Star Classic - ECHL
- Everblades Ready to Bounce Back on Saturday - Florida Everblades
- Steelheads Match Speed & Grit, Win 4-1 over Mavericks - Idaho Steelheads
- Royals Take Down Thunder in First of Back-To-Back on the Road - Reading Royals
- Oilers Comeback Falls Just Short of Rush - Tulsa Oilers
- Americans End Losing Streak - Allen Americans
- Jordan's Hat Trick Propels K-Wings Past Iowa - Kalamazoo Wings
- Shorthanded Growlers Fall 3-2 to Americans - Newfoundland Growlers
- Lincoln Griffin's Hat Trick Helps Cyclones Win, 7-2 - Cincinnati Cyclones
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Atlanta Gladiators Stories
- Parks Loaned to Rochester
- Nell Shuts out Jacksonville in Glads Win
- Glads Kick off Weekend against Top-Ranked Icemen
- Ryback Comes Back to Atlanta in Trade
- Topatigh Returns from AHL