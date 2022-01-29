Parks Loaned to Rochester

January 29, 2022 - ECHL (ECHL) - Atlanta Gladiators News Release







DULUTH, Ga. - The team announced on Saturday that goaltender Tyler Parks has been loaned to the Rochester Americans in the American Hockey League. Parks had previously been signed to a two-way contract with the Belleville Senators and the Gladiators but signed a Standard Player Contract with Atlanta before moving up to Rochester.

Parks, 29, has consistently ranked as one of the top goaltenders in the ECHL this season. As of Friday, the 6-foot-6 netminder ranks fourth in the ECHL with a 2.14 goals-against average, leads the league with a .931 save percentage, and ranks first amongst all ECHL goaltenders with 16 wins this season. Parks won his last three starts with Atlanta and earned a .935 save percentage in that span. The 29-year-old has also played the second most minutes of anyone in the ECHL at 1376.

Parks was previously called up to the AHL with the Belleville Senators on Dec. 27. On Dec. 28 against the Toronto Marlies in his only AHL appearance of the season, Parks stopped 24 of 28 shots in a 5-2 loss. Through six career AHL games, the Imperial, Missouri native holds a 2-2-1 record with a 2.56 goals-against average and a .908 save percentage.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from January 29, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.