Tonge Scores 12 Seconds In, Admirals Defeat Stingrays in Saturday Night Tilt

January 29, 2022 - ECHL (ECHL) - Norfolk Admirals News Release







NORFOLK, VA. - The Norfolk Admirals, proud ECHL affiliates of the Carolina Hurricanes, defeated the South Carolina Stingrays on Saturday night, 4-1.

This was game number two of a three-game set in 72 hours between the Admirals and the Stingrays. Norfolk was victorious in the Friday night matchup, 6-4.

Alex Tonge, who represented the Admirals at the 2022 Warrior/ECHL All-Star Classic in Jacksonville, scored just 12 seconds into the contest to make it 1-0. The goal was Tonge's 15th of the season and he now has 11 points in his last 9 games.

For the rest of the period, there were a combined 62 penalty minutes between the two South division rivals. Bryce Martin and Aidan Brown were both hit with game misconducts at the 12:39 mark of the period.

Dylan Wells made his second straight start on Saturday night and he stopped all 11 shots that came his way in the first period.

In the second period, the Admirals continued to put their foot on the gas pedal.

Cody Milan scored his eighth goal of the season to make it 2-1. Then Kyle Rhodes, who has scored four of his three goals at home this season, made it 3-1 with a slapshot goal over the glove of Stingrays goaltender, Kristian Stead. The 25-year old netminder was making his ECHL debut on the evening. Then Marly Quince put the finishing touches on a three-goal second period to make it 4-1.

The Admirals finished the game outshooting South Carolina, 35-20. Both clubs went 0-for-4 on their power-plays.

The Admirals are back in action tomorrow afternoon as they wrap up their series with the Stingrays. Puck drop is set for 3:00 PM.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from January 29, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.