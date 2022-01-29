Lions Back on the Ice Tonight in Glens Falls
January 29, 2022 - ECHL (ECHL) - Trois-Rivieres Lions News Release
After suffering a 5-3 loss Thursday night to the Adirondack Thunder, the Lions are hoping to rebound when they'll be hitting the ice once again in Glens Falls, New York to take on the Thunder for the second time in three days. Trois-Rivières will then complete their three-game road trip in Portland against the Maine Mariners on Sunday night.
Fans can catch all the action from Glens Falls live on FloSports. Puck drop tonight is 7:00 p.m.
Players to watch
Lions forward Olivier Archambault has 29 points this season
Thunder forward Patrick Grasso leads the team in scoring with 22 points
