Lions Back on the Ice Tonight in Glens Falls

January 29, 2022 - ECHL (ECHL) - Trois-Rivieres Lions News Release







After suffering a 5-3 loss Thursday night to the Adirondack Thunder, the Lions are hoping to rebound when they'll be hitting the ice once again in Glens Falls, New York to take on the Thunder for the second time in three days. Trois-Rivières will then complete their three-game road trip in Portland against the Maine Mariners on Sunday night.

Fans can catch all the action from Glens Falls live on FloSports. Puck drop tonight is 7:00 p.m.

Players to watch

Lions forward Olivier Archambault has 29 points this season

Thunder forward Patrick Grasso leads the team in scoring with 22 points

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from January 29, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.