Tonight's Mariners Game on as Scheduled
January 29, 2022 - ECHL (ECHL) - Maine Mariners News Release
PORTLAND, ME - Tonight's Maine Mariners game against the Reading Royals at 6 PM at the Cross Insurance Arena is on as scheduled. Any fans that do not feel comfortable attending the game will have the option of exchanging their ticket for a future game.
The Mariners urge fans to take extra safety precautions if they choose to travel to the game, including leaving sufficient extra time to make it to the arena. For fans that wish not to attend, the game will be broadcast via video stream on FloHockey and the free radio broadcast on Mixlr.com/MaineMariners, MarinersOfMaine.com/listen, or the Mixlr App.
Star Wars Night, which was scheduled to be Saturday's promotion, will be moved to the Friday, February 18th game, at 7:15 PM against the Newfoundland Growlers.
The Mariners also play on Sunday, hosting the Trois-Rivieres Lions at 5 PM. It's the second annual "Underwear Toss" game. Fans are asked to bring new packages of underwear to throw onto the ice after the Mariners first goal, to benefit Preble Street. The Mariners will also be wearing their green alternate jerseys for the third time this season. Individual tickets for all games can be purchased online at MarinersOfMaine.com/tickets or by visiting the Trusted Choice Box Office inside the Cross Insurance Arena.
