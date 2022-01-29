ECHL Transactions - January 29

January 29, 2022 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release







Following are the ECHL transactions for Saturday, January 29,2022:

CONTRACTED PLAYERS RELEASED (eligible for waivers/waiver claims):

Iowa:

Michael Moran, F

Jacksonville:

Stephen Alvo, D

OTHER TRANSACTIONS:

Adirondack:

Add Peter MacArthur, F activated from Injured Reserve

Delete Robbie Payne, F placed onreserve

Delete Shawn Weller, F placed on Injured Reserve (effective 1/13)

Allen:

Add Ben Owen, D activated from reserve

Delete Jared Bethune, F placed on reserve

Atlanta:

Add Eric Neiley, F activatedfrom reserve

Delete Malcolm Hayes, D placed on reserve

Delete Greg Ozubko, G released as EBUG

Cincinnati:

Add Brandon Yeamans, F activated from reserve

Delete Jason Tackett, F placed on reserve

Idaho:

Add Cooper Jones, D activated from reserve

Delete William Knierim, F placed on reserve

Indy:

Add Darien Craighead, F activated from reserve

Delete Jan Mandat, F placed on Commissioner's Exempt List

Iowa:

Add Kris Bennett, F assigned by Iowa (AHL)

Jacksonville:

Add Bryan Etter, D signed contract, added to active roster

Add Pavel Vorobei, D added to active roster (traded from Indy)

Delete Stephen Mundinger, G placed on reserve

Maine:

Add Marc Gosselin, G added as EBUG [1/28]

Delete Callum Booth, G recalled to Providence by Boston [1/28]

Orlando:

Add Steve Oleksy, D added to active roster (traded from Toledo)

Add Zachary Emond, G activated from Commissioner's Exempt List

Delete Chad Duchesne, D placed on Injured Reserve (effective 1/28)

Delete Zachary Emond, G recalled to San Jose (AHL) by San Jose (NHL)

Toledo:

Add Ian Parker, F added to active roster (traded from Orlando)

Add Connor Walters, D activated from reserve

Delete T.J. Hensick, F placed on reserve

Trois-Rivieres:

Delete Anthony DeLuca, F traded to Kansas City

Utah:

Delete Andrew Nielsen, D recalled by Colorado (AHL)

Worcester:

Add Collin Adams, F assigned from Bridgeport by NY Islanders

Add Karl Boudiras, D activated from Commissioner's Exempt List

Delete Karl Boudrias, D traded to South Carolina

