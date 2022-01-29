ECHL Transactions - January 29
January 29, 2022 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release
Following are the ECHL transactions for Saturday, January 29,2022:
CONTRACTED PLAYERS RELEASED (eligible for waivers/waiver claims):
Iowa:
Michael Moran, F
Jacksonville:
Stephen Alvo, D
OTHER TRANSACTIONS:
Adirondack:
Add Peter MacArthur, F activated from Injured Reserve
Delete Robbie Payne, F placed onreserve
Delete Shawn Weller, F placed on Injured Reserve (effective 1/13)
Allen:
Add Ben Owen, D activated from reserve
Delete Jared Bethune, F placed on reserve
Atlanta:
Add Eric Neiley, F activatedfrom reserve
Delete Malcolm Hayes, D placed on reserve
Delete Greg Ozubko, G released as EBUG
Cincinnati:
Add Brandon Yeamans, F activated from reserve
Delete Jason Tackett, F placed on reserve
Idaho:
Add Cooper Jones, D activated from reserve
Delete William Knierim, F placed on reserve
Indy:
Add Darien Craighead, F activated from reserve
Delete Jan Mandat, F placed on Commissioner's Exempt List
Iowa:
Add Kris Bennett, F assigned by Iowa (AHL)
Jacksonville:
Add Bryan Etter, D signed contract, added to active roster
Add Pavel Vorobei, D added to active roster (traded from Indy)
Delete Stephen Mundinger, G placed on reserve
Maine:
Add Marc Gosselin, G added as EBUG [1/28]
Delete Callum Booth, G recalled to Providence by Boston [1/28]
Orlando:
Add Steve Oleksy, D added to active roster (traded from Toledo)
Add Zachary Emond, G activated from Commissioner's Exempt List
Delete Chad Duchesne, D placed on Injured Reserve (effective 1/28)
Delete Zachary Emond, G recalled to San Jose (AHL) by San Jose (NHL)
Toledo:
Add Ian Parker, F added to active roster (traded from Orlando)
Add Connor Walters, D activated from reserve
Delete T.J. Hensick, F placed on reserve
Trois-Rivieres:
Delete Anthony DeLuca, F traded to Kansas City
Utah:
Delete Andrew Nielsen, D recalled by Colorado (AHL)
Worcester:
Add Collin Adams, F assigned from Bridgeport by NY Islanders
Add Karl Boudiras, D activated from Commissioner's Exempt List
Delete Karl Boudrias, D traded to South Carolina
