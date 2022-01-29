Worcester Railers to Play Tonight Without Fans at DCU Center Due to Travel Ban
January 29, 2022 - ECHL (ECHL) - Worcester Railers HC News Release
WORCESTER, Mass. - The Worcester Railers Hockey Club (@RailersHC), proud ECHL (@ECHL) affiliate of the New York Islanders (@NYIslanders), announced that tonight's scheduled game vs. the Fort Wayne Komets at the DCU Center at 7:05 p.m. will be played with no fans due to the current travel ban in the city and for fan safety.
All season ticket holders will automatically have their season tickets exchanged for a future game. All group tickets will be moved to next Saturday, Feb. 5 unless an alternate date has been selected. Ticketmaster will contact all single game buyers who purchased through their website.
FloSports will be providing a live stream of the game without subscription because of the inclement weather and no fans being able to attend. Click HERE to stream. In addition, there will be no radio broadcast on 98.9 NASH Icon.
Full season memberships, mini-plans, and group tickets are on sale now by calling the Railers front office at 508-365-1750 or by visiting railershc.com.
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
