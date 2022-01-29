Oilers Fall Just Short of Thunder

WICHITA, KS - The Oilers fell to Wichita 6-4 at INTRUST Bank Arena on Saturday night.

Brayden Watts opened the scoring, shoveling a rebound past Ryan Ruck 5:32 into the game. Dylan Sadowy knotted the game up 10 seconds away from the midway mark of the opening frame, snapping home a designed faceoff goal - giving the forward his 21st goal of the season, which leads the league . Alex Kromm gave Tulsa a 2-1 lead 1:06 after Sadowy's tally, uncorking a cross-zone feed from Eddie Matsushima.

Mikael Stinil tied the game 2-2 4:55 into the period, firing home a chance from the right circle. Garrett Schmitz gave Wichita a 3-2 lead with a right-point shot less than one minute later. Jack Doremus scored another designed faceoff goal for the Oilers, tying the game 3-3 14:18 into the second period.

Stefan Fournier jammed home his first of the season 1:02 into the second period, giving Wichita a 4-3 lead. Fournier followed up with his second goal of the game, 4:54 into the final frame. Matsushima capped a three-point night, winning a net-mouth scramble to bring the Oilers within one. Stinil closed the game with his second of the night - an empty netter with 1:14 remaining in the game, cementing the game at 6-4.

Tulsa heads to Cable Dahmer Arena on Tuesday, Feb. 1, kicking off the second month of 2022 against the Mavericks. Puck drop is at 7:05 p.m.

