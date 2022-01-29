Oilers Fall Just Short of Thunder
January 29, 2022 - ECHL (ECHL) - Tulsa Oilers News Release
WICHITA, KS - The Oilers fell to Wichita 6-4 at INTRUST Bank Arena on Saturday night.
Brayden Watts opened the scoring, shoveling a rebound past Ryan Ruck 5:32 into the game. Dylan Sadowy knotted the game up 10 seconds away from the midway mark of the opening frame, snapping home a designed faceoff goal - giving the forward his 21st goal of the season, which leads the league . Alex Kromm gave Tulsa a 2-1 lead 1:06 after Sadowy's tally, uncorking a cross-zone feed from Eddie Matsushima.
Mikael Stinil tied the game 2-2 4:55 into the period, firing home a chance from the right circle. Garrett Schmitz gave Wichita a 3-2 lead with a right-point shot less than one minute later. Jack Doremus scored another designed faceoff goal for the Oilers, tying the game 3-3 14:18 into the second period.
Stefan Fournier jammed home his first of the season 1:02 into the second period, giving Wichita a 4-3 lead. Fournier followed up with his second goal of the game, 4:54 into the final frame. Matsushima capped a three-point night, winning a net-mouth scramble to bring the Oilers within one. Stinil closed the game with his second of the night - an empty netter with 1:14 remaining in the game, cementing the game at 6-4.
Tulsa heads to Cable Dahmer Arena on Tuesday, Feb. 1, kicking off the second month of 2022 against the Mavericks. Puck drop is at 7:05 p.m.
Oilers Season and Group Tickets are on sale now! Call the Oilers front office at 918-632-PUCK (7825) or visit www.tulsaoilers.com for more information.
• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...
ECHL Stories from January 29, 2022
- Iowa Runs out of Time vs. Kalamazoo - Iowa Heartlanders
- Fournier, Stinil Lead Thunder Past Oilers - Wichita Thunder
- Rabbits Shutout Everblades 3-0 for Fourth Straight Win - Greenville Swamp Rabbits
- Tonge Scores 12 Seconds In, Admirals Defeat Stingrays in Saturday Night Tilt - Norfolk Admirals
- Cyclones Beat Fuel 5-1 - Cincinnati Cyclones
- Oilers Fall Just Short of Thunder - Tulsa Oilers
- Walleye Fall to Nailers, 7-2, Snapping Five-Game Win Streak - Toledo Walleye
- Stingrays Fall in Mid-Weekend Battle with Admirals - South Carolina Stingrays
- Nailers Spike Toledo, 7-2 - Wheeling Nailers
- Railers Set Franchise Home Record with Eight Goals in 8-5 Win over Fort Wayne - Worcester Railers HC
- 2nd Period Explosion Propels Cincinnati over Indy - Indy Fuel
- Blades Shut out by Swamp Rabbits - Florida Everblades
- Six Goals = One Victory: Lions Dominate Thunder - Trois-Rivieres Lions
- Master, Askew Propel Mariners over Royals - Reading Royals
- Master's Shorthanded Goal Lifts Mariners over Royals - Maine Mariners
- ECHL Transactions - January 29 - ECHL
- ECHL Announces Fines, Suspensions - ECHL
- Worcester Railers to Play Tonight Without Fans at DCU Center Due to Travel Ban - Worcester Railers HC
- Parks Loaned to Rochester - Atlanta Gladiators
- Tonight's Mariners Game on as Scheduled - Maine Mariners
- Royals Take on Thunder to Kick off Back-To-Back on the Road - Reading Royals
- Morning Tea: Swamp Rabbits VS Everblades - Greenville Swamp Rabbits
- Wichita Hosts Tulsa Tonight on Sonic Thunderdog's Birthday - Wichita Thunder
- Star Wars Night in Allen - Allen Americans
- Lions Back on the Ice Tonight in Glens Falls - Trois-Rivieres Lions
- Norfolk Selected to Host 2023 Warrior/ECHL All-Star Classic - Norfolk Admirals
- Norfolk Selected as Host of 2023 Warrior/ECHL All-Star Classic - ECHL
- Everblades Ready to Bounce Back on Saturday - Florida Everblades
- Steelheads Match Speed & Grit, Win 4-1 over Mavericks - Idaho Steelheads
- Royals Take Down Thunder in First of Back-To-Back on the Road - Reading Royals
- Oilers Comeback Falls Just Short of Rush - Tulsa Oilers
- Americans End Losing Streak - Allen Americans
- Jordan's Hat Trick Propels K-Wings Past Iowa - Kalamazoo Wings
- Shorthanded Growlers Fall 3-2 to Americans - Newfoundland Growlers
- Lincoln Griffin's Hat Trick Helps Cyclones Win, 7-2 - Cincinnati Cyclones
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.