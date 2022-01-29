Fournier, Stinil Lead Thunder Past Oilers

WICHITA, Kan. - Stefan Fournier scored twice in the third period and Wichita held off a late Tulsa rally for a 6-4 win on Saturday night at INTRUST Bank Arena.

Michal Stinil had a pair of goals, Carter Johnson finished with three assists and Logan Fredericks added two helpers for the Thunder. Evan Buitenhuis claimed his 50th pro win, stopping 33 shots.

Wichita got on the board first as Brayden Watts found a rebound in the crease and beat Ryan Ruck to make it 1-0.

Tulsa scored twice in just over a minute to take its first lead. Dylan Sadowy took a pass at 9:50 off a faceoff and beat Evan Buitenhuis to the glove side to tie it at one. At 10:56, Alex Kromm came in on a two-on-one and beat Buitenhuis to make it 2-1.

Stinil tied the game at 4:55 of the second, blasting a one-timer from the right faceoff dot for his sixth of the year. Less than a minute later, Garrett Schmitz fired a shot from the right point that clanked off the right post and in to make it 3-2.

Jack Doremus tied the game at 14:18 as the Oilers won another faceoff and he beat Buitenhuis for his 17th of the year.

Fournier scored back-to-back goals at the start of the third in a four-minute span to give Wichita a two-goal lead. His first came at 1:02 as he jammed home a rebound on a pass from Carter Johnson. His second came at 4:54 as he redirected a shot from Jay Dickman that got past Ruck.

At 8:31, Eddie Matsushima scored a controversial goal to make it 5-4. He went to the net, made contact with Dalton Skelly, collided with Buitenhuis and found a rebound near the left post. The referee reviewed the play and decided to keep the call on the ice and the goal stood.

Tulsa pulled Ruck with just under two minutes left for the extra attacker. Stinil caught an outlet pass through center and found the empty-net to make it 6-4.

Wichita kept the Oilers off the board on all four power plays and have now killed off 10-straight.

Stinil (2 goals), Fournier (2 goals), Fredericks (2 assists) and Jay Dickman (2 assists) each had two points.

The Thunder head on the road on Wednesday night to take on Allen starting at 7:05 p.m.

