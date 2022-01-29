Shorthanded Growlers Fall 3-2 to Americans

The Newfoundland Growlers put together a resilient effort in Allen, Texas but ended up falling short 3-2 to the Allen Americans at the Credit Union of Texas Event Center after icing only 8 forwards and 5 defencemen due to a number of Growlers players being placed in COVID-19 protocol, rendering them unavailable for the game.

The shorthanded Growlers did start the game off on the right foot as Noel Hoefenmayer opened the scoring just 7:53 into the first period to give the Growlers a 1-0 lead. Gordie Green added to the Growlers goal total nearly midway through the second period with a powerplay goal but soon after the Growlers began to run out of offense as the Americans quickly potted 2 goals, both from Jack Coombs to tie the game at 2.

The teams entered the third period tied but shortly after the Growlers killed off a 4-minute man advantage the Americans sprung forward Brenden Troock on a breakaway and he slid the puck past Growlers goaltender Evan Cormier to give the Americans their first lead of the game - a lead that they would nurse to victory in front of 2385 fans at the Credit Union of Texas Event Center.

The teams meet again tomorrow night in Allen, puck drop is scheduled for 9:35 p.m. NL.

Quick Hits

For the first time ever the Growlers iced a lineup that featured only 8 forwards and 5 defensemen due to a number of players being placed into COVID-19 Protocols prior to the game.

Evan Cormier made his first start since returning from the Manitoba Moose of the AHL, he stopped 32 shots.

Jeremy McKenna registered 2 assists

Three Stars

1. ALN - J. Combs

2. ALN - B. Troock

3. NFL - J. McKenna

