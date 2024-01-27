Shaw Scores Twice, San Diego Beats Iowa 7-4

DES MOINES, Iowa - The Iowa Wild were unable to overcome an early four-goal deficit and fell 7-4 to the San Diego Gulls in front of 12,603 fans at Wells Fargo Arena on Saturday night. Mason Shaw scored twice for Iowa in the loss.

San Diego opened up a 3-0 lead in the first period. Nikita Nesterenko finished off a backdoor pass from Sasha Pastujov 4:13 into the game.

Pavol Regenda added a second tally for the Gulls at 10:03 when he slammed the rebound of Nesternko's shot past Zane McIntyre (16 saves).

Pastujov widened the margin to three goals with a wrister over the glove of McIntyre off the rush at 18:02.

San Diego outshot Iowa 9-6 in the opening 20 minutes.

Pastujov added his second of the evening and widened the San Diego lead to 4-0 at 11:20 of the middle frame when he fired a wrist shot over McIntyre from the right circle.

Iowa pulled back within two goals with a pair of strikes 1:01 apart. David Spacek crashed the crease and punched the rebound of Nic Petan's shot past Calle Clang (28 saves) at 14:40 to put the Wild on the board.

Carson Lambos made the score 4-2 on a backhand finish from the hashmarks with assists from Joël Teasdale and Sammy Walker.

Pastujov slid a puck under McIntyre to complete his hat trick at 17:17 to give San Diego a 5-2 lead ahead of the second intermission.

Iowa outshot San Diego 22-14 through two periods.

Nesterenko roofed a shot from the left circle at 1:10 of the third to widen San Diego's lead to four goals for the second time in the game.

Shaw netted the next two Iowa goals. He first combined with Petan on a give-and-go at 5:13 to make the score 6-3.

Shaw's second goal of the third period came shorthanded off a backdoor feed from Conley at 12:12.

Nesterenko completed his hat trick and capped the scoring with an empty-net goal with 2:12 to play.

Iowa outshot San Diego 32-23. The Wild went 0-for-2 on the power play while the Gulls were 2-for-5 on the man advantage.

Iowa visits the Henderson Silver Knights on Friday, Feb. 2 at 9 p.m.

