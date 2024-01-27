Bears Hang On For 3-2 Win Over Penguins

(Wilkes-Barre Township, PA) - Ethen Frank scored twice, Mike Sgarbossa dished out three assists, and the Hershey Bears (33-7-0-2) hung on for a 3-2 victory over the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins (23-15-5-0) on Saturday night at Mohegan Sun Arena. Hershey has now won four straight games and extended its point streak to seven contests (5-0-0-2).

The Bears improved to 7-2-0-0 against the Penguins this season, and have now won six straight against their Atlantic Division foe dating back to Nov. 15 at Wilkes-Barre/Scranton (5-4 overtime win).

The Penguins opened the scoring on just their second shot of the contest as Radim Zohorna beat Clay Stevenson 1:10 into the first period.

Hershey equalized as Aaron Ness chipped the puck up the wall to Sgarbossa, who found Frank in neutral ice. The forward skated up the right wing and curled to the slot before beating Joel Blomqvist with a shot that banked in off the crossbar for his 19th of the season at 6:25.

Pierrick Dubé gave the Bears their first lead of the night at 6:24 of the second frame with a power-play goal from the right circle that came off a cycle play involving Hendrix Lapierre and Sgarbossa. Dubé put Lapierre's pass through the equipment of Blomqvist for his 22nd of the season to make it 2-1.

Wilkes-Barre/Scranton answered with a power-play goal of its own from Vinnie Hinostroza at 18:39 to level the game at 2-2.

Hershey went ahead 3-2 at 11:29 of the third period when Frank banked his second of the night in a similar fashion off the iron and past Blomqvist; Joe Snively and Sgarbossa picked up the assists.

With Hershey killing a penalty late in regulation and Blomqvist pulled for an extra skater, it appeared that Wilkes-Barre/Scranton had managed to tie the game with under six seconds remaining, but the apparent goal was overturned due to the puck being played with a high stick. The Bears killed off the remaining clock on the resulting face-off to secure the win.

Shots finished 34-28 in favor of the Penguins. Stevenson went 32-for-34 to secure his 15th victory of the season for Hershey; Blomqvist took the loss for Wilkes-Barre/Scranton with a 25-for-28 effort. Hershey went 1-for-5 on the power play; the Penguins went 1-for-6 with the man advantage.

The Bears continue the 2023-24 season, presented by Penn State Health, on Sunday, Jan. 28 at 5 p.m., when the club is back on home ice to host the Toronto Marlies at GIANT Center. Prior to the drop of the puck on Sunday, the Bears will induct their Class of 2023 into the Hershey Bears Hockey Club Hall of Fame in a pre-game ceremony. Purchase tickets for the game.

