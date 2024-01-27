Rangers Recall Connor Mackey from Wolf Pack
January 27, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Hartford Wolf Pack News Release
HARTFORD, CT - New York Rangers President and General Manager Chris Drury announced today that the club has recalled defenseman Connor Mackey from the AHL's Hartford Wolf Pack.
Mackey, 27, has scored eight points (2 g, 6 a) in 28 games with the Wolf Pack this season. The native of Tower Lake, IL, also has a +/- rating of +13, tops on the club. He tied the franchise record for single-game +/- when he recorded a +5 in the club's 5-0 victory over the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins on October 20th.
The 6'2" defenseman has appeared in 108 career AHL contests with the Wolf Pack and Stockton Heat, scoring 60 points (10 g, 50 a).
The Wolf Pack conclude their four-game road trip tonight at the Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse in Cleveland, OH, as they visit Cleveland Monsters. The puck drop is set for 7:00 p.m. and coverage is available on AHLTV and Mixlr starting at 6:45 p.m.
The Pack is next back at the XL Center on Wednesday, January 31st when they welcome the Charlotte Checkers to town for the first time this season. The puck drop is set for 7:00 p.m. and tickets are available at www.hartfordwolfpack.com.
