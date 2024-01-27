Nine-Game Homestand Kicks off Tonight vs. Manitoba

January 27, 2024







ROCKFORD, Ill.-The Manitoba Moose roll into the Stateline tonight as the Rockford IceHogs look to try and snap a two-game losing skid. Rockford maintained its hold on the fourth spot in the Central Division despite a 5-2 setback against the division-leading Milwaukee Admirals last night. The Hogs are one point ahead of the Chicago Wolves in the standings and five points behind the third-place Grand Rapids Griffins. Tonight is the first of a nine-game homestand for Rockford.

2023-24 Season Records

Rockford: 16-17-3-1, 36 points (4th, Central Division)

Manitoba: 12-23-1-0, 25 points (7th, Central Division)

Last Time Out vs. Moose (Dec. 3 - L 3-1)

The Hogs fell 3-1 to the Moose on Dec. 3 at Canada Life Centre in the last meeting between the two clubs. Mike Hardman scored Rockford's only goal as former IceHogs goaltender Colin Delia stopped 19 of 20 Rockford shots to pick up the win for Manitoba. Both teams finished 0-for-3 on the power play.

Last Game (Jan. 26 - L 5-2 at Milwaukee)

The IceHogs dropped a road contest to the Milwaukee Admirals last night in a 5-2 decision. The game resulted in the ninth straight win for Milwaukee, tying an AHL season-long win streak.

Just 29 seconds after Mark Jankowski opened the scoring for the Admirals in the first frame, David Gust responded for Rockford to tie the game at 1-1.

Joakim Kemell gave the Ads the lead in the second, and then Egor Afanasyev scored for Milwaukee just 39 seconds into the third period. Zach L'Heureux bagged a shorthanded score two minutes later to stretch the lead out to 4-1. The goal was Milwaukee's league-best 10th shortie of the season.

Homestand Starts...Now

Tonight vs. Manitoba kicks off a nine-game homestand for the IceHogs, their longest home stretch of the season. All nine contests between tonight and Feb. 17 against Grand Rapids will be played at the BMO Center where the Hogs are 7-8-1-0 so far this season. During the stretch, Rockford will face Manitoba (three times), the Grand Rapids Griffins (twice), Texas Stars (twice), and Chicago Wolves (twice). The IceHogs are a combined 7-9-1-0 against those four opponents this season. February is the most home-friendly month that Rockford has on its calendar. Out of 11 total games in the month, nine are at home, and eight are home weekend dates.

Holy Roly

Rookie forward Ryder Rolston leads the IceHogs with three goals against the Moose this season. The University of Notre Dame product recorded his first professional multi-goal night against Manitoba on Nov. 22 at the BMO Center as a part of a 6-2 win for Rockford. Rolston also ranks fourth on the team in goals with eight this season and leads all IceHogs rookies in that category. His eight red lights tie him for 29th amongst AHL rookies this season.

Go Go Gust

After posting a goal last night against Milwaukee, David Gust leads the IceHogs with 31 points (11G, 20A) in 34 games and has points in six of his last seven games. The forward had a career-high 26 goals with Rockford last season when he was the Hogs' leading scorer with 59 points in 65 games. Gust is also only two goals away from hitting 100 professional tallies. The Orland Park, Illinois native tabbed his first NHL goal last season in his first NHL game with the Blackhawks, and his other 97 pro scores have come with the Bakersfield Condors, Charlotte Checkers, Chicago Wolves, and IceHogs.

Fiesta Tuesday

It's Fiesta Tuesday at the BMO Center as the IceHogs face off against the Manitoba Moose on Tuesday, Jan. 30 for a 7 p.m. puck drop! Enjoy $2 tacos with $5 margarita and craft beer specials on Fiesta Tuesdays at the BMO Center with media partner Q98.5!

Hockey Is For Everyone Night

Hockey Is For Everyone Night will be a night of pride and inclusivity for all when the IceHogs take on the Grand Rapids Griffins on Friday, Feb. 2! It's also our next $2 Beer Friday with $2 Bud Light, Budweiser, and Busch Light cans available at most concession stands through the second intermission.

Hog Talk - The Official IceHogs Podcast

Check out the latest stories and interviews on Hog Talk, the official podcast of the Rockford IceHogs. Watch on YouTube, or listen in on Apple Podcasts or Spotify.

Listen on Apple - Listen on Spotify - Watch on YouTube

Tune In LIVE on the IceHogs Broadcast Network Presented by BMO

Watch and listen to every game this season on the IceHogs Broadcast Network presented by BMO! Listen from your favorite device, at home, or on the road at IceHogs.com and on the IceHogs app and watch LIVE on AHLTV and selected games in High Definition on 19.2 Circle TV! Fans can also tune in on all of Mid-West Family's local stations including 104.9 The X, B103, 95.3 The Bull, and Rockford Greatest Hits 100.5 and featured on Rock River Current, the Stateline's premiere source for local events, news and culture.

2023-24 Head-to-Head Schedule (All Times Central)

Sat., Nov. 4 at Manitoba: W 4-3 - Recap, Highlights

Sun., Nov. 5 at Manitoba: W 4-1 -Recap, Highlights

Wed., Nov. 22 vs Manitoba: W 6-2 - Recap, Highlights

Fri., Dec. 1 at Manitoba: L 2-4 - Recap, Highlights

Sun., Dec. 3 at Manitoba: L 1-3 - Recap, Highlights

Sat., Jan. 27 vs Manitoba, 7 p.m.

Tue., Jan. 30 vs Manitoba, 7 p.m.

Sat., Feb. 3 vs Manitoba, 7 p.m.

IceHogs vs Moose, All-time

30-32-3-3

