Ontario Wins, 5-1, Over Tucson

Led by Martin Chromiak and Charles Hudon who both totaled four-point nights, the Ontario Reign (22-14-3-1) opened their weekend with a 5-1 win over the Tucson Roadrunners (24-13-1-1) Friday night at the Tucson Convention Center. Chromiak scored three times to record his second-career hat trick for Ontario and was named the No. 1 star of the game.

Erik Portillo made the start in between the pipes for the Reign and secured the victory with 41 saves, including 15 in the first period to help stake Ontario to an early lead. Akil Thomas was also a major factor in the team's scoring effort during the win with a goal and two assists.

Three Stars -

1. Martin Chromiak (ONT)

2. Erik Portillo (ONT)

3. Charles Hudon (ONT)

W: Erik Portillo

L: Matt Villalta

Next Game: Saturday, January 27 at Tucson Roadrunners | 6:00 PM PST | Tucson Convention Center

