Checkmate T-Birds Dismantle Checkers, 6-1

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. -- The Springfield Thunderbirds (20-17-3-2) dominated for much of the night in a 6-1 win over the Charlotte Checkers (20-17-4-0) on Saturday night before a sellout crowd of 6,793 at the MassMutual Center.

The T-Birds jumped to a first-period lead for a second straight evening, this time just 3:37 into game action. Mathias Laferriere spun away from a defender to gain entry on the right-wing side. Mikhail Abramov raced up the middle of the ice, catching a perfect pass from Laferriere and lifting a shot into the top shelf behind Charlotte netminder Ludovic Waeber, making it 1-0 on his eighth goal of the season.

After not facing much action in the opening half of the period, Springfield goaltender Malcolm Subban got infinitely busier in the closing minutes, as the T-Birds killed off two Charlotte power plays, including 28 seconds' worth of 5-on-3 time. Subban shined, with point-blank saves off Gerry Mayhew and Rasmus Asplund sticking out in a 10-save opening frame.

After the goal by Abramov, Waeber also settled in, and the Checkers' third-ranked penalty kill also denied Springfield on two power plays as the two clubs' man-advantage units continued to scuffle.

For a second consecutive evening, Charlotte got an equalizer in the early stages of period two. Patrick Khodorenko approached the net and bashed home a rebound through Subban's legs after Patrick Giles had his initial try denied by the goaltender. The goal came just 44 seconds into the period to tie the score, 1-1.

However, like Friday night, the tie score would be short-lived. A Matt Kiersted penalty sent Springfield's power play back to work, and just 32 seconds after the Khodorenko tally, Hugh McGing got his first goal since Nov. 24, ramming home a wide shot from Laferriere that skipped off the end boards right in front of the goal on the left side.

With the lead back in their possession, the T-Birds would not relinquish it. Subban made a crucial 2-on-1 save on Checkers captain Zac Dalpe, and moments after another Springfield penalty kill, at 10:22 of the period, Hunter Skinner stepped into a one-time drop pass from Zach Bolduc and saw it ricochet off a Charlotte stick and behind Waeber to make it 3-1. It was Skinner's first goal as a Thunderbird.

Laferriere's night was far from over, as he stepped over the left-wing side and roofed a heavy snap shot through Waeber at 14:00, and in less than four minutes, the lead grew to 4-1.

Things would not get any better for the Checkers in the third. Ryan Suzuki pounced on a loose puck in the slot after a Jakub Vrana pass to Bolduc caromed off Waeber's pad right into the slot area. Suzuki also found the top corner, advancing the lead to 5-1 on his third goal of the season.

Will Bitten would round out the scoring with his second point of the night, cashing in on a 2-on-1 after an initial shot from Bolduc bounced off Waeber's left pad and right onto Bitten's tape. Subban got himself back into the win column, making 29 saves in securing his ninth win of the year.

Including the postseason, Springfield is now 10-1-0-0 in its last 11 games against Charlotte inside the Thunderdome, and with the two-game sweep, the T-Birds leaped ahead of Charlotte in the Atlantic Division standings.

Springfield looks to continue its climb up the division ladder on Wednesday when they pay a visit to the Bridgeport Islanders at Total Mortgage Arena. The puck drops at 7:00 p.m. in Connecticut.

