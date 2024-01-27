Game #40: Tucson Roadrunners vs. Ontario Reign

Game #40: Tucson Roadrunners (24-13-1-1) vs. Ontario Reign (22-14-3-1)

Time: Saturday, January 27, 7:00 p.m. MST, Tucson Convention Center, Tucson, Arizona

Referees: #71 Brody Sutter, #24 Jack Young

Linespersons: #48 Jake Herzog, #14 Jett Larson

The Tucson Roadrunners close out their six-game homestand with game two against the Ontario Reign on the weekend series. With the series at 2-2 entering game-five of the season series, Tucson looks to get back to first place by standings points in the Pacific Division and finish the homestand at 4-2-0-0. As for the Reign, they snapped their three-game losing skid on Friday with a 5-1 win over Tucson and look to get a win streak going with a sweep over the Roadrunners.

Three things:

Heading into this series, Tucson had more success in game one of a series with two games or more at 11-4-0-0; but with a loss Friday, they will now look to avoid a sweep. The last time Tucson was swept at home was October 27 and October 28 against the Bakersfield Condors losing both games in regulation. In games in which Tucson is in threat of being swept, the team is 3-1-0-0 averaging 3 goals per game and allowing 2.50 goals against.

With a 42-27 shot total on Friday, the Roadrunners have outshot their opponents by over 10 in eight of their last 13 games. Four of them have come in four-straight games at the TCC while they have 40 shots on net in two of the last three games. Overall Tucson has a record of 17-5-1-0 when outshooting the opposition his season.

Forward Nathan Smith heads into Saturday's game playing solid hockey as of late. With his fourth goal of the season on Friday, Smith has two points (1 goal, 1 assists) in his last three and six points (2 goals, 4 assists) in his last 10 games. Smith is ninth on the team in scoring with four goals and 13 assists for 17 points in 30 games played.

What's the word?

"We have to learn how to play these types of teams; we have to be 90-10 against a team like Ontario for a full 60 minutes."

Tucson Head Coach Steve Potvin on his team's play on Friday against Ontario.

Number to Know:

50-The point total Tucson has through the first 39 games played on the season with a record of 24-13-1-1. This record is Tucson's second best in team history through 39 games since coming to Southern Arizona, only behind 2019-2020 Pacific Division Championship team that was 28-10-1-0.

Latest Transactions:

None

On The Headset:

Tonight's game will be broadcasted live on the radio on FOX Sports 1450AM and the iHeartRadio app. Coverage will begin at 6:45 p.m. MST with Roadrunners Warm-up hosted by Jonathon Schaffer, before the "Voice of the Roadrunners" Adrian Denny has all the action from the TCC. The game will also be televised on AHLtv.

