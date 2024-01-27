Game Preview: Bears at Penguins, 6:05 p.m.

January 27, 2024







(Wilkes-Barre Township, PA) - The Hershey Bears take on the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins tonight for the ninth time in the 2023-24 season. Hershey is 6-2-0-0 so far in the head-to-head series, most recently picking up a 1-0 win at home on Jan. 20, and has won its last five consecutive meetings with its I-81 rival. The Bears enter tonight's game riding a six-game point streak (4-0-0-2) dating back to Jan. 7 vs. Lehigh Valley, and a six-game road point streak (4-0-0-2) dating back to Dec. 22 at Springfield.

Hershey Bears (32-7-0-2) at Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins (23-14-5-0)

January 27, 2024 | 6:05 p.m. | Game 42 | Mohegan Sun Arena

Referees: Andrew Bell (6), Patrick Hanrahan (52)

Linespersons: John Rey (16), Chandler Yakimowicz (60)

Broadcast Information

Voice of the Bears, Zack Fisch and former Bears captain Garrett Mitchell on the call

TELEVISION: Antenna TV (WPMT FOX 43.2, Xfinity Ch. 247 and 1178, Verizon FiOS Ch. 463, Blue Ridge Ephrata Ch. 91, and Blue Ridge Newberry/Duncannon Ch. 88)

RADIO: WFVY-100.1 FM, Fox Sports 1460-AM, SportsRadio 98.9-FM & WOYK 1350-AM, Capitals Radio

WATCH LIVE: AHLTV(AHLTV Freeview)

LISTEN LIVE: Fox Sports AM-1460 Stream, Caps Radio 24/7

Radio pre-game coverage starts at 5:35 p.m.

LAST TIME OUT:

The Bears earned a 4-1 win over Springfield on Wednesday at home. Mike Vecchione put Hershey up 1-0 at 9:37 of the second period, then Jimmy Huntington found the net at 17:03. Mathias Laferriere got the Thunderbirds on the board at 12:26 of the third period, but Hershey padded its lead with empty-net goals from Ethen Frank (18:11) and Pierrick Dubé (19:15) to close out the scoring. Hunter Shepard earned his 16th victory of the season with a 33-save performance, while Joe Snively and Ivan Miroshnichenko both contributed a pair of assists. The Penguins are coming off a 4-3 win at Lehigh Valley last night, as Jesse Puljujärvi, Marc Johnstone, and Sam Poulin helped Wilkes-Barre/Scranton build a 3-0 lead by the end of the first period. The Phantoms answered with three straight goals of their own to tie the game by the midway point of the third period, but Poulin scored at the 18:31 mark of the third period to put the Penguins ahead for good. Magnus Hellberg made 37 saves to get the win.

RELY ON RILEY:

Forward Riley Sutter is slated to play in his 200th professional game - all in the AHL with the Chocolate and White - tonight. The former third-round pick of the Washington Capitals in the 2018 NHL Draft is off to a career season, as he has already tied or bested his previous offensive career highs with five goals, nine assists, and 14 points through 41 games, and is an essential part of the penalty kill for Hershey. He is also one of three Bears players to have skated in every contest for Hershey this season. Among current Bears, Sutter's 199 games rank fourth on the active roster for the most career games played for Hershey, trailing only Aaron Ness (345), Mike Sgarbossa (257), and Lucas Johansen (248).

JOE COOL:

Joe Snively leads the way offensively for the Bears against Wilkes-Barre/Scranton this season, with 12 points (7g, 5a) through eight games. Snively's seven goals against the Penguins represent more than 87% of his total goal production this season; his last goal was a month ago today in Hershey's 4-1 home win over Wilkes-Barre/Scranton. The crafty forward has been dishing out the puck better than most for Hershey recently, as his seven assists over the Bears' last six games leads the team.

STEVENSON SHINES:

Goaltender Clay Stevenson's most recent performance was last Saturday's 1-0 win over the Penguins, a 28-save shutout effort that gave the rookie his league-leading sixth clean sheet of the season; the feat also established a new Bears single-season rookie record for shutouts, eclipsing the previous mark of five he had shared with Vitek Vanecek (2016-17) and Ron Hextall (1985-86). Stevenson's 14 wins leads all AHL rookie netminders and ranks sixth overall, and he also leads all goaltenders in goals-against average (1.65) and save percentage (.939).

BEARS BITES:

Hershey loaned forwards Tyson Empey and Kevin O'Neil to the ECHL's South Carolina Stingrays on Friday...Alex Limoges has missed the last five games with an upper-body injury; Hershey has lost a combined 55 man-games due to injury or illness this season...Jimmy Huntington needs two points for 100 in his AHL career...Bears head coach Todd Nelson passed Randy Cunneyworth for ninth on the AHL's head coaching wins list with his 385th career victory on Wednesday against Springfield; Nelson needs four more wins to pass former Hartford Wolf Pack head coach Ken Gernander for eighth...Ethen Frank has four goals in his last five games...The Bears are averaging the fewest penalty minutes per game in the Eastern Conference at 9.37...The Chocolate and White lead the league with the fewest goals against per game (2.07) and rank second with the fewest shots against per game (26.22).

ON THIS DATE:

Jan. 27, 2006 - The Bears rallied from a 4-1 deficit by reeling off six straight goals en route to a 7-4 victory at the Norfolk Scope against the Admirals. After Norfolk chased Kirk Daubenspeck from his crease with three goals on eight shots, Frederic Cassivi took over in net for Hershey, making 27 saves on 28 shots against, while Colin Forbes started the rally with his first of two goals on the night midway through the second period. In the third, Graham Mink and Mike Green scored to tie the game, then Forbes put the Bears ahead for good with a power-play goal. Hershey added two more goals with the man advantage to close out the game.

