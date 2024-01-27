Matt Rempe Scores Twice as Wolf Pack Sweep Monsters with 3-2 Victory
January 27, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Hartford Wolf Pack News Release
CLEVELAND, OH - Matt Rempe notched the third game-winning goal of his career on Saturday night, potting a rebound 14:14 into the third period to give the Wolf Pack the lead for good. The team's 3-2 victory completes a two-game sweep of the Cleveland Monsters and gives the Wolf Pack a 3-1-0-0 road trip.
Rampe buried his second goal of the night to break a 2-2 tie after Jet Greaves left a rebound in the slot area. Brennan Othmann fired a shot that Greaves denied, but Rempe located the rebound and potted his seventh goal of the season. Rempe's two goals marked his first multi-goal outing since January 10th, 2023.
For the second time in as many nights, the Wolf Pack opened the scoring against the Monsters. After two early penalty kills, the Wolf Pack went to work in the offensive zone and found the icebreaker via a redirection. Cristiano DiGiacinto fired a puck from the left-wing circle that clipped off a Cleveland defenseman and hit Matt Rempe before finding the twine. The goal, scored at 7:03, was Rempe's sixth of the season, and gave DiGiacinto his first assist of the AHL season.
59 seconds later, the Wolf Pack struck again to take a 2-0 lead. This time, Mac Hollowell set up Blake Hillman in the high slot. Hillman fired a one-timer that beat Jet Greaves through the five-hole for his second goal of the season and first since December 9th.
The Monsters's powerplay found a response for the second straight night, however, getting them on the board at 14:23. With Turner Elson in the penalty box for a delay of game minor, Mikael Pyyhtia fired a slap-pass to the front of the net for Carson Meyer. Meyer then tapped the puck to Brendan Gaunce, who had a yawning cage to deposit his tenth goal of the season and second in as many nights.
Jake Christiansen drew the Monsters back even at 7:48 of the middle frame, blasting home his tenth goal of the season through traffic. The goal came from the left-wing point, with Gaunce picking up the lone assist on the tally.
Moments after the goal, the Monsters got their fourth powerplay of the night when Brett Berard was whistled for hooking at 8:58. Just like on Friday night, however, the Wolf Pack penalty kill stepped up to calm the game down and keep it deadlocked at 2-2.
The Pack's penalty kill stepped up again in the third period, holding the Monsters to just one shot on their fifth powerplay that ran from the 11:58 mark of the third period to the 13:58 mark. 16 seconds after the penalty was killed, Rempe put the Pack ahead for good.
The Pack is next back at the XL Center on January 31st when the Charlotte Checkers come to town. Tickets are available at www.hartfordwolfpack.com.
