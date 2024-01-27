Morning Skate Report: January 27, 2024

HENDERSON, N.V. - The Henderson Silver Knights will take on the Colorado Eagles in the second game of their back-to-back series. The team will look to get back in the win column after a 3-2 overtime loss on Friday evening. Puck drop is set for 7 p.m. PT.

RETURN FOR THE HENDY TENDY

Goaltender Jiri Patera returned to Henderson ice on Friday evening, making his first start since January 10 and his first in the AHL since November 29, 2023. He stopped 29 of 32 shots against for a .906 save percentage on the evening.

"I feel good after the injury," said Patera after Friday's game. "Obviously a little rusty in the first period - I think I got into my game as the game got along."

"It's obviously so different from just practicing for the last week or so," he added. "It was a little hard getting back into the game. They like to play off the rush, a speed game, and obviously they made it tough on us there."

BEHIND ENEMY LINES

Forward Oskar Olausson notched two goals in Friday's contest against the Silver Knights, including the overtime winner. Now in his second season with the Colorado Eagles, he has 18 points (10G, 8A) in 36 games so far this season. Additionally, Olausson heads into tonight's game with a three-game point streak. He has recorded two points in each of those three games.

Rookie forward Ivan Ivan also rides a three-game point streak into tonight's matchup. He has scored five points over that stretch, including a three-point game against the San Jose Barracuda. Over 35 games so far this season, he has tallied 17 points (7G, 10A), eighth-most on the team and most by a first-year player.

Goaltender Arvid Holm, who has been backing up for Colorado this season, has made nine starts so far this year. He holds a 4-5-0 record and has averaged 3.20 goals against with a .873 save percentage.

FURTHER NOTES

Jakub Brabenec is day to day

Jake Bischoff is week-to-week

