Wranglers Blanked by Barracuda

January 27, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Calgary Wranglers News Release







Didn't get the result.

The Wranglers dropped their fourth straight contest after a 3-0 loss to the San Jose Barracuda at Tech CU Arena on Friday night.

Jakob Pelletier and Kevin Rooney both suited up for their first game of the season with the Wranglers, while Dustin Wolf (16-7-1-4) made 18 saves between the pipes.

Calgary outshot San Jose 37-21 in the game.

The Wranglers carried the play for the majority of the first period, outshooting the Barracuda 15-7 in the opening 20 minutes.

However, Eetu Makiniemi stood tall in the San Jose net, keeping it scoreless heading into the break.

San Jose would take the lead at 13:54 of the second period off a snipe short-side from Ethan Frisch for his first career AHL goal.

1-0 Barracuda.

Later, with a 4-on-3 powerplay at 17:18 of the period, the Barracuda added to their lead as Nathan Todd hammered a one-timer past Wolf.

2-0 San Jose through 40 minutes.

The Wranglers' deficit would grow in the third period.

At 5;07, during a scramble in front of the Wranglers net, Jordy Bellerive pounced on the loose puck and slid into the net to extend the lead. 3-0.

Calgary pulled Wolf for the extra-attacker with 6:30 left in the game, and despite getting a powerplay chance moments later, weren't able to solve Makiniemi who backstopped the Barracuda to their fourth win in five games against the Wranglers this season.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from January 27, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.