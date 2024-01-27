Game Preview: Condors v Canucks, 7 p.m.
January 27, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Bakersfield Condors News Release
ABBOTSFORD (21-13-5, 47pts) @ BAKERFSIELD (19-12-3, 41pts)
The Condors go for the sweep against Abbotsford following last night's 4-3 overtime win
PUCK DROP: 7 p.m. (doors open at 6 p.m.)
GAME PREVIEW presented by Rodriguez & Associates
The Condors are unbeaten in eight straight at home (6-0-2) as they look for their third straight win over the Canucks.
LOOKING BACK
Lane Pederson and Raphael Lavoie each scored twice as the Condors upended the Canucks, 4-3, in overtime last night. Jack Campbell stopped 28 of 31 and Seth Griffith had three assists.
KEEP IT CLOSE
18 of the Condors 19 wins this season have come when they have been tied or leading after two periods.
LETS TALK GAMES IN HAND
Bakersfield sits in fourth in the division on points percentage with five games in hand on today's opponent, Abbotsford. The Condors have a max of nine games in hand (Henderson) and at least five in hand on every team currently in playoff positioning. Only 10 points separate first (Coachella Valley) through eighth (Bakersfield) pointswise in the division with the Condors holding six games in hand on the Firebirds.
PETRO GASSED UP
Rookie Matvey Petrov has points (2g-2a) in three straight after an assist last night.
NO REST FOR BROBY
Philip Broberg has seven assists in his last two outings. Overall, he is tied for the team lead at +12 and has 14 points (1g-13a) in his last 19 games. His 15 assists overall are third on the team.
SOUP'S ON
Over his last 12 games, Jack Campbell is 9-3-0 with a 2.68 goals-against average and a .919 save percentage. He has won five consecutive starts.
GREASY GLEAS
Ben Gleason has been even or better in all but two of his 24 games played this season. He is +6 over his last four games and tied for the team lead at +12. He has five points (1g-4a) in his last four outings.
OFFENSIVELY GIFTED
With a run of 20 goals in their last four games, the Condors offense is up to 13th in the league at 3.21 goals per game. The team has scored at least three goals in 10 of their last 11 games.
DISHING IT OUT
Seth Griffith had three assists last night and leads the Condors with 21 on the season.
POWER PLAY HOME COOKING
Bakersfield's power play is the sixth best at home this season, connecting on 15/64 (23.4%) opportunities. They scored twice last night and are ninth overall in the AHL.
PEDEY REVENGE
Lane Pederson leads the Condors with four goals against his former club. He has six points (3g-3a) in his last four games.
ALL ALONE AT THE TOP
Should he play tonight, Condors captain Brad Malone will become the AHL franchise leader in games played with 298.
ON THE OTHER SIDE
Abbotsford scored twice on the power play last night. Vasily Podkolzin had a goal and assist.
UP NEXT
The Condors are home Wednesday for a Wings & Craft Beer Wednesday against Tucson.
