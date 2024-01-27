Bruins Top Islanders, 3-1

January 27, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Bridgeport Islanders News Release







BRIDGEPORT, Conn. - Henrik Tikkanen and Michael DiPietro shined in a terrific goaltending duel at Total Mortgage Arena on Saturday, which ended with the Bridgeport Islanders (11-24-5-0), American Hockey League affiliate of the New York Islanders, suffering a 3-1 loss to the Providence Bruins (25-13-3-2).

Tikkanen (3-3-1) made 33 saves and was perfect for more than 52 minutes. DiPietro (12-6-0) turned aside 31 shots for the Bruins.

The Atlantic Division rivals remained scoreless for more than 50 minutes, as the Islanders killed off three first-period penalties and Tikkanen consistently stood tall. He turned aside 21 shots in the first two frames including a pair of incredible lateral stops across the crease early in the second. On the other end, Cole Bardreau was denied on a shorthanded breakaway by DiPietro.

The Bruins finally broke the ice 12:13 into the third period with Brett Harrison's fourth goal of the season. The Providence forward capitalized on a loose puck in the crease, shoveling a shot past Tikkanen from in tight. Frederic Brunet set up the tally with a wraparound centering feed from behind the net.

The Islanders tied it up just 4:09 later when Dennis Cholowski floated a distant shot from the point that beat DiPietro's blocker, only seconds after a Bridgeport power play had expired. Matt Maggio and Karson Kuhlman received the assists.

The 1-1 deadlock was short lived though, as the Bruins regained their lead 1:11 later courtesy of a shorthanded breakaway from Anthony Richard. Shortly after Marc McLaughlin's high-sticking penalty, Richard poked the puck free at the right point and found himself in the clear, beating Tikkanen with a forehand shot at 17:33.

Jayson Megna added an empty-net goal with less than 21 seconds remaining.

Bridgeport finished the game 0-for-6 on the power play and 5-for-5 on the penalty kill.

Next Time Out: The Islanders are back at Total Mortgage Arena on Wednesday night, facing off against the Springfield Thunderbirds. The puck drops at 7 p.m. and the game can be seen live on AHLTV.com or heard for free via the Bridgeport Islanders Radio Network.

Connect with the Bridgeport Islanders

Keep up with the latest Islanders news and connect with other fans on Facebook (@AHLIslanders), Twitter (@AHLIslanders) and Instagram (@AHLIslanders).

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from January 27, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.