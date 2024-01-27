Bruins Top Islanders, 3-1
January 27, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Bridgeport Islanders News Release
BRIDGEPORT, Conn. - Henrik Tikkanen and Michael DiPietro shined in a terrific goaltending duel at Total Mortgage Arena on Saturday, which ended with the Bridgeport Islanders (11-24-5-0), American Hockey League affiliate of the New York Islanders, suffering a 3-1 loss to the Providence Bruins (25-13-3-2).
Tikkanen (3-3-1) made 33 saves and was perfect for more than 52 minutes. DiPietro (12-6-0) turned aside 31 shots for the Bruins.
The Atlantic Division rivals remained scoreless for more than 50 minutes, as the Islanders killed off three first-period penalties and Tikkanen consistently stood tall. He turned aside 21 shots in the first two frames including a pair of incredible lateral stops across the crease early in the second. On the other end, Cole Bardreau was denied on a shorthanded breakaway by DiPietro.
The Bruins finally broke the ice 12:13 into the third period with Brett Harrison's fourth goal of the season. The Providence forward capitalized on a loose puck in the crease, shoveling a shot past Tikkanen from in tight. Frederic Brunet set up the tally with a wraparound centering feed from behind the net.
The Islanders tied it up just 4:09 later when Dennis Cholowski floated a distant shot from the point that beat DiPietro's blocker, only seconds after a Bridgeport power play had expired. Matt Maggio and Karson Kuhlman received the assists.
The 1-1 deadlock was short lived though, as the Bruins regained their lead 1:11 later courtesy of a shorthanded breakaway from Anthony Richard. Shortly after Marc McLaughlin's high-sticking penalty, Richard poked the puck free at the right point and found himself in the clear, beating Tikkanen with a forehand shot at 17:33.
Jayson Megna added an empty-net goal with less than 21 seconds remaining.
Bridgeport finished the game 0-for-6 on the power play and 5-for-5 on the penalty kill.
Next Time Out: The Islanders are back at Total Mortgage Arena on Wednesday night, facing off against the Springfield Thunderbirds. The puck drops at 7 p.m. and the game can be seen live on AHLTV.com or heard for free via the Bridgeport Islanders Radio Network.
