Comets Battle Back to Beat Crunch, 3-1

Utica, NY. - Coming off a victory the previous night on the road, the Comets were back home inside the Adirondack Bank Center on Saturday night to battle their most fiercest rival, the Syracuse Crunch. In a sold out building full of fans holding Utica captain, Ryan Schmelzer's bobblehead, the team looked to ride the wave of momentum and defeat a Crunch team that that won their previous five games. Despite being down by a goal heading into the final period, the Comets turned on the offensive and eventually won the contest with a 3-1 score.

In the first period, the Crunch found the back of the net after a Joe Carroll shot went off the post and into the net at 3:56 passed Comets goalie Akira Schmid. It was the only tally of the period as Utica skated away down 1-0 through 20 minutes of play.

After a scoreless first period, the Comets busted through in the third after Erik Middendorf scored on a beautiful backhand shot passed Matt Tomkins just 28 seconds into the period for his first goal in the American Hockey League. Later the go ahead goal was scored by the team leader in goals and points, Graeme Clarke who skated in all alone on Tomkins after a Syracuse defensive zone giveaway. Clarke, the Comets AHL All-Star, made a nice move to strike for his 16th goal of the season. As the crowd roared, the team went up, 2-1. With Tompkins pulled for the extra skater, Ryan Schmelzer, on his bobblehead night, scored an empty net goal to send the fans hope happy as the Comets won the contest, 3-1.

