Richard's Late Short-Handed Tally Lifts P-Bruins to Victory Over Islanders

January 27, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Providence Bruins News Release







Bridgeport, CT - Forward Anthony Richard netted a short-handed goal with 2:27 remaining in the third period, lifting the Providence Bruins to a 3-1 victory over the Bridgeport Islanders on Saturday Night at Total Mortgage Arena. Brett Harrison broke a scoreless tie in the third period, while Jayson Megna sealed the win with an empty-net goal. Goaltender Michael DiPietro stopped 31 shots to earn his 12th victory of the season.

How It Happened

With 7:47 remaining in the third period, Frederic Brunet wrapped the puck around the net and sent it through the crease, where Harrison collected a rebound and flicked it into the back of the net, giving the P-Bruins a 1-0 lead. Joey Abate received an assist as well.

Dennis Cholowski's wrist shot from the point beat the goaltender on the blocker side, tying the game at 1-1 with 3:38 left in the third frame.

While short-handed, Richard poked the puck free in the defensive zone and used his speed to go on the breakaway, before firing a shot past the glove of the goaltender, giving the P-Bruins a 2-1 lead with 2:27 to play in the third period. Mike Callahan was credited with an assist as well.

With 20 seconds remaining, Megna found the empty net to make it 3-1 Providence. Marc McLaughlin and Alec Regula received the assists.

Stats

Richard's short-handed tally was his second of the season. He leads the team with 17 goals on the season and has points in nine out of his last ten games with 14 in that span.

DiPietro stopped 31 of the 32 shots he faced. The P-Bruins totaled 36 shots.

The Providence power play went 0-for-5, and the penalty kill was 6-for-6.

Up Next

The Providence Bruins host the Charlotte Checkers on Sunday, January 28 at the Amica Mutual Pavilion. Puck drop is set for 3:05 P.M.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from January 27, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.