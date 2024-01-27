Detroit Recalls Wyatt Newpower

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - The Detroit Red Wings on Saturday recalled defenseman Wyatt Newpower from the Grand Rapids Griffins.

Newpower has six points (1-5-6), 39 penalty minutes and a plus-seven rating in 20 games with the Griffins this season, including assists in consecutive games from Jan. 24-26. During the 2022-23 season, the Hugo, Minnesota, native notched a career-high 68 penalty minutes and 72 shots in 59 games with Grand Rapids. The 26-year-old skated in his 150th game as a professional on Dec. 10, 2023 at the Toronto Marlies. Newpower made 24 appearances for Cleveland during his rookie season in 2020-21, compiling 10 points (3-7-10) and a plus-10 rating. Throughout 158 games in the AHL, Newpower has 33 points (9-24-33) and 175 penalty minutes. This is Newpower's first trip to the NHL in his four-year career.

