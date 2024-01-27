Miner Recalled from ECHL's Utah Grizzlies
January 27, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Colorado Eagles News Release
WINDSOR, CO. - The Colorado Eagles, proud AHL affiliate of the Colorado Avalanche, have announced that the team has recalled goaltender Trent Miner from the ECHL's Utah Grizzlies. Miner has gone 4-4-1 this season with the Eagles, complimented by a 2.51 goals-against average, .913 save-percentage and one shutout.
In addition to his time in the AHL, Miner has generated a record of 6-5-0 this season with Utah, to go along with a 2.75 GAA and .917 save-percentage. The 22-year-old led the ECHL with seven shutouts during the 2021-22 season with the Grizzlies and added three more shutouts with Utah during the 2022-23 campaign.
The Eagles will be back in action when they take on the Henderson Silver Knights on Saturday, January 27th at 8:00pm MT at Dollar Loan Center in Henderson, Nevada. Tickets for all regular season games are on sale now and start at just $23. You can find more information on ticket packages, theme nights, and promotional offers, by visiting ColoradoEagles.com or by calling the ticket department at (970) 686-7468.
