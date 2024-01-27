Gulls Win Third Straight

The San Diego Gulls earned their third straight victory Saturday night, a 7-4 win over the Iowa Wild at Wells Fargo Arena. The Gulls have earned 13 of 16 possible standings points over their last eight games (6-1-1-0) and have earned points in 13 of the last 19 overall (11-6-2). San Diego's overall record now stands at 15-17-6-0.

Sasha Pastujov and Nikita Nesterenko recorded the 10th and 11th hat tricks in Gulls AHL history, the first time in franchise history two players have scored a hat trick in the same game. They are the third and fourth rookies in Gulls AHL history to achieve the feat.

Both players recorded 3-1=4 points, which are tied for the second-most points in a single game in Gulls AHL history. Only Pastujov, Nesterenko, Sam Carrick (3-2=5, Nov. 25, 2018 at Stockton) and Andy Welinski (3-1=4, Mar. 31, 2021 at Tucson) have scored three-plus goals and picked up four-plus points in a single game in Gulls AHL history.

At 20 years, six months and 12 days, Pastujov is the youngest Gull to record a hat trick. He is also the first San Diego player to record both his first career AHL goal and hat trick in the same game.

For Nesterenko, it was his first multi-goal game at the AHL level. He has tallied 4-3=7 points in his last two games, his first AHL goal streak.

Pavol Regenda extended his goal streak to three games with his team-leading 13th of the season. He has 3-1=4 points in that span.

Brayden Tracey earned an AHL career-high three assists (0-3=3) for his third multi-point effort of the campaign.

Anthony Costantini recorded the first point and assist of his AHL career.

Tyson Hinds tallied his third assist in two games (0-3=3), giving him his first professional point streak.

Andrew Agozzino earned his 21st assist of the season to stretch his point streak to four games (1-3=4).

Drew Helleson and Nick Wolff also picked up an assist.

Calle Clang stopped 28-of-32 shots and has helped the Gulls earn standings points in six straight starts (4-0-2).

The San Diego Gulls head to Milwaukee next to face the Admirals at UW-Milwaukee Panter Arena on Tuesday, Jan. 30 (4:30 p.m. PST; TV: AHLTV; RADIO: Gulls Audio Network).

POSTGAME QUOTES

SAN DIEGO GULLS

Left wing Sasha Pastujov

On his hat trick:

I think not playing yesterday, obviously I was pretty well rested, and I just wanted to help the team win any way I could and luckily the pucks were going in.

On his first two goals:

Something I've always liked, kind of using that defenseman as a screen and trying to get it up over the goalie's glove so like I said, luckily, they went in tonight.

On his assist to Nikita Nesterenko:

It's actually pretty funny. Seconds before we went on the ice, we were saying 'If (Gulls forward Brayden Tracey) hits me on that seam there, (Nikita), be ready back door.' Luckily, it was exactly how we drew it up. So that was pretty awesome and for (Nesterenko) to get to finish it was awesome too.

On Nesterenko's hat trick:

I'm super happy for him. We live together, so we go through some of the ebbs and flows. Obviously (Tracey) being there too all night, making good passes, good plays and also driving the play for us. I thought (Nesterenko) had a heck of a night but also my linemates Trace and (Gulls forward Nathan Gaucher) played great as well.

On holding off Iowa's late pushes:

I think in that second period there, we definitely got away from our game a little bit, but we regrouped in the third. We know we can win the close games. That's something we're working on and just finding that consistency. So, there wasn't much doubt in our room, knowing we could get it done.

Head coach Matt McIlvane

On tonight's win over Iowa:

Loved our first period. That was the way that we wanted to continue our momentum from yesterday. We knew that there was going to be a response and a push from Iowa, and I thought we handled it extremely well in the first. That our game got away from us in the second. Then all of a sudden, Sasha (Pastujov) slips one in and it's four-nothing. Really from there, to be able to keep anything perfect, you're asking a ton. The reality is that our guys battled and there's a lot of great team effort and individual efforts to get the win today.

On Sasha Pastujov:

Big congratulations to (Sasha). He's out of the game yesterday for a lineup decision. It's not like there's something that he did wrong. We were blessed to have a lot of forwards that are capable of playing and contributing in our lineup and he took advantage of his moment today. Happy for him.

On the line of Nikita Nesterenko, Andrew Agozzino and Pavol Regenda:

It's a good mix of everything on that line. (Agozzino) is so smart. He's got enough skill that he can make plays and bring people down. (Regenda) is obviously a force physically and (Nesterenko) has some great speed, tenacity and playmaking ability, so the mesh of it altogether seems to be working.

On the shuffle on the blueline:

When you get down guys, it's a cool thing. (Robert Hagg) gets up and (Olen Zellweger) gets up and (Gulls defenseman Colton White), he's celebrating something bigger than hockey right now. It gives opportunity to the next man up and I think we get to flex a little bit of our depth on D. These guys were able to step in and show they've been so competitive the whole weekend and for me, that's the highlight.

On Anthony Costantini's first AHL point:

Happy for him. He's been extremely steady. He picked up system play quickly. (Tulsa Oilers head coach) Rob Murray has done a wonderful job with him getting him and (Gulls defenseman Luka Profaca) all ready for us. And they both jumped in and did a wonderful job.

