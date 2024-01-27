Condors Win In Overtime Against Abbotsford

Tonight, the Bakersfield Condors (19-12-3, 41pts) clashed with the Abbotsford Canucks. Lane Pederson's early goal in the first, assisted by Seth Griffith and Philip Broberg, set the pace. Pederson struck again in the second, this time with help from Matvey Petrov and Ben Gleason. Before the second period ended, Raphael Lavoie found the net, assisted by Griffith and Alex Peters.

The third period commenced with a tied score of 3-3. They kept the tie through the third and then headed to overtime.

The Condors secured the victory in overtime with a goal from Raphael Lavoie, assisted by Lane Pederson and Seth Griffith. Jack Campbell stopped 28 out of 31 shots, demonstrating the Condors' prowess in both offense and nearly unstoppable defense.

The Condors are home for wearable flags for the first 2,000 on Saturday.

