Wolf Pack Eye Weekend Sweep of Monsters in Road Trip Finale

CLEVELAND, OH - The Hartford Wolf Pack conclude their four-game road trip tonight at the Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse in Cleveland with the second half of a back-to-back set against the Cleveland Monsters.

The puck drop is set for 7:00 p.m. and coverage is available on AHLTV and Mixlr.

Tale of The Tape:

This is the third of four meetings between the Wolf Pack and Monsters this season and the final of two in Cleveland. The season series concludes back at the XL Center on Thursday, February 22nd (7:00 p.m.).

The Monsters opened the season series with a 4-3 overtime victory over the Wolf Pack on December 6th in Hartford. Last night, the Wolf Pack got their revenge with a 4-2 decision in Cleveland.

After the first period failed to produce any goals, the sides entered the middle frame deadlocked 0-0. 5:26 into the second period, Anton Blidh broke the tie when he took a pass from Artem Anisimov at the side of the goal and fired a shot over the shoulder of Jet Graves for his fifth goal of the season.

Just over four minutes later, at 9:44, the Monsters had a response. Brendan Gaunce curled toward the slot and ripped a low shot that beat Dylan Garand for his ninth goal of the season.

At 12:31, the Monsters would head to the powerplay when Bobby Trivigno was whistled for slashing. It was the Wolf Pack, however, who broke the tie 13 seconds later.

Matthew Robertson fired a puck down the ice, clearing it behind the Cleveland net. Adam Sýkora beat Nick Blankenberg to the puck, collecting possession for Hartford and then driving to the net. Sýkora was denied twice by Greaves but refused to quit and jammed home his third opportunity at 12:44. The goal was Sýkora's fourth of the season, and his first shorthanded in the AHL.

The Cleveland powerplay got its revenge 6:08 into the third period, as they tied the game 2-2 on their fourth attempt.

Blankenburg fired a shot from the left-wing point that was denied by Garand, but the rebound sat in front of the crease. Carson Meyer located it and sent a backhander toward the goal that evaded Garand for the forward's team-leading 16th goal of the season.

Meyer was whistled for a cross-checking minor 13:44 into the third period, giving the Wolf Pack their eighth powerplay of the hockey game. Brennan Othmann fed Brett Berard down low, who made a power move to the net. Berard's initial attempt banked off the leg of a Monsters defenseman and sat in the crease, where Berard jammed it home for his eleventh goal of the season at 14:26.

Berard then hit an empty net at 19:23 to cement the victory.

The win improves the Wolf Pack's record against the Monsters to 3-0-1-0 in franchise history. They are 2-0-0-0 in Cleveland, having also won their only previous visit on November 16th, 2008.

Wolf Pack Outlook:

Anisimov, who set up Blidh for the game's first goal on Friday night, also had an assist in Hartford's 5-3 victory in Cleveland on November 16th, 2008. He is the only remaining player on Hartford's roster from that triumph nearly 16 years ago.

Dylan Garand collected his eleventh win of the season on Friday night. Gaunce's second-period goal snapped a 119:46 shutout streak for Garand that dated back to January 13th. It was the longest shutout streak by a Wolf Pack goaltender this season.

Berard's empty-net goal at 19:23 of the third period last night completed the first multi-goal outing of his career. His 12 goals this season are tied for fifth among rookie skaters in the AHL.

Alex Belzile leads the Wolf Pack in goals with 12 this season. He also leads the team in points with 32 (12 g, 20 a). Mac Hollowell, meanwhile, leads the club in assists with 28.

Monsters Outlook:

Last night's defeat dropped the Monsters to 2-2-0-0 on their current 10-game homestand. This is the Monsters' longest homestand of the 2023-24 season.

Last night was just the third time this season that the Monsters surrendered a shorthanded goal. They also allowed a shorthanded goal on October 20th Vs. Syracuse and November 4th Vs. Providence.

Meyer's powerplay goal in the third period last night was his third goal in just two games against the Wolf Pack this season. He struck twice in the 4-3 overtime victory at the XL Center on December 6th.

Meyer leads the Monsters with 16 goals on the season, while Trey Fix-Wolansky leads the club in both assists with 25 and points with 37 (12 g, 25 a).

Game Information:

Play-by-play voice of the Wolf Pack Alex Thomas will have 'Wolf Pack Pregame' starting live at 6:45 p.m. on both AHLTV and Mixlr.

The Pack is next back at the XL Center on Wednesday, January 31st when they welcome the Charlotte Checkers to town for the first time this season. The puck drop is set for 7:00 p.m. and tickets are available at www.hartfordwolfpack.com.

