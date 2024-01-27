Wolves Stumble with 5-0 Loss to Admirals
January 27, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Chicago Wolves News Release
ROSEMONT, Ill.--The Chicago Wolves had their five-game winning streak snapped when they fell to the Milwaukee Admirals 5-0 on Saturday night at Allstate Arena.
The Wolves weren't able to solve Admirals goaltender Troy Grosenick, who made 18 saves to record the shutout and help Central Division-leading Milwaukee extend its winning streak to 10 games.
Milwaukee, which got goals from five different skaters, struck twice in the opening period with Adam Wilsby and Liam Foudy each finding the back of the net.
The Admirals kept coming in the second and extended the lead to 4-0 on scores by Fedor Svechkov and Jake Livingstone. With 4 minutes 22 seconds remaining in the middle stanza, Wolves forward Rocco Grimaldi was awarded a penalty shot but Grosenick gloved the attempt to keep his shutout intact.
Mark Jankowski's goal midway through the third gave Milwaukee a 5-0 lead and that capped the scoring.
Adam Scheel (28 saves) suffered the loss in goal for the Wolves while Grosenick earned the win for the Admirals.
The Wolves fell to 15-17-3-2 on the season while Milwaukee is now 27-10-1-0.
Next up: The Wolves host the Manitoba Moose on Sunday (3 p.m.) at Allstate Arena.
Media interested in covering the 2023-24 Chicago Wolves should contact Wolves Director of Public Relations, Chris Kuc.
