Back at It against the Barracuda
January 27, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Calgary Wranglers News Release
The Wranglers face the San Jose Barracuda on Saturday night as they look to end their current four game losing skid.
Calgary (22-13-3-0) sits tied for fourth place in the Pacific Division with 47 points, while San Jose is last in the division with a 13-20-7-0 record for 33 points.
Puck drop: 7pm MT.
WRANGLERS UPCOMING SCHEDULE:
DATE TIME (MST) OPPONENT VENUE
Jan. 27, 2024 7:00pm @ San Jose Tech CU Arena
Jan. 31, 2024 8:00pm @ Coachella Valley Acrisure Arena
Head-2-Head:
San Jose shutout the Wranglers 3-0 on Friday night to improve to 4-1 in the season series against Calgary.
The Barracuda have blanked the Wranglers twice this season and have outscored Calgary 15-4 in those contests.
Ben Jones has a goal and an assist in five games against San Jose this season.
WRANGLERS PLAYER TO WATCH: Jakob Pelletier
Keep an eye on Jakob Pelletier tonight.
Pelletier suited up for his first game with the Wranglers this season after suffering a shoulder injury during the preseason while playing with the Flames.
In 35 games with the Wranglers last season, Pelletier posted 37 points (16g, 21a) while adding eight powerplay tallies.
ONE TIMERS:
Kevin Rooney made his season debut with the Wranglers on Friday against the Barracuda.
Emilio Pettersen leads the Wranglers in scoring with 26 points (7g,19a) in 37 games.
Walker Duehr was recalled by the Flames on Jan.25.
Adam Klapka, Cole Schwindt and Matt Coronato are all currently on recall with the Flames.
