Ville Husso Returns to Red Wings

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - The Detroit Red Wings on Saturday recalled goaltender Ville Husso from the Grand Rapids Griffins.

With a 25-save shutout last night against Belleville, Husso became just the third goalie (Jimmy Howard in 2016-17; Alex Nedeljkovic in 2022-23) to earn a shutout during a conditioning stint with the Griffins and the first of those to do it in his Grand Rapids debut. Husso was the ninth goaltender to appear for the Griffins during a conditioning stint. Husso has appeared in 18 games with Detroit this season and possesses a 3.53 goals against average, a .893 save percentage and a 9-5-2 record. His last NHL game was on Dec. 18 against the Anaheim Ducks before being placed on the injured reserve list. Last season, the 28-year-old suited up for a career-high 56 games with the Red Wings and notched a career-best 26 wins to go along with a 3.11 goals against average and a .896 save percentage. Throughout five NHL campaigns from 2017-24, Husso has a 69-40-16 ledger in 131 contests with a 3.01 goals against average and a .903 save percentage. Husso was selected with the 94th overall pick by St. Louis in the 2014 NHL Entry Draft.

