Game Preview: Iowa Wild vs. San Diego Gulls

Iowa Wild (14-23-1-2; 31 pts.) vs. San Diego Gulls (14-17-6-0; 34 pts.)

The Iowa Wild square off with the San Diego Gulls on Saturday at 6 p.m. at Wells Fargo Arena on Country Night, presented by Quantum Fiber, featuring a postgame concert by Mitchell Tenpenny. All fans in attendance may stay in the arena postgame for a free concert.

ALL-TIME SERIES

All-Time Iowa Wild Record: 10-8-2-1 (5-4-1-0 at Wells Fargo Arena, 5-4-1-1 at San Diego)

Last Time: Iowa was unable to rally from a second two-goal deficit and fell 6-3 at Wells Fargo Arena on Friday night... Nic Petan, Steven Fogarty, and Mason Shaw each scored for Iowa... Peyton Jones stopped 22-of-26 shots in his first AHL start since Dec. 29, 2021

2022-23: Iowa posted a 3-1-0-0 record against San Diego last season... The Wild swept the Gulls in San Diego in March before splitting an April series at Wells Fargo Arena... Nic Petan led Iowa with nine points (3-6=9) against San Diego... Jesper Wallstedt went 2-0-0 with three goals allowed against the Gulls

TEAM NOTES

FOUR OR MORE: Iowa has lost just twice when scoring four or more goals (7-2-0-0)... The Wild are undefeated (4-0-0-0) when four or more players score in a game... Iowa has not had four players score in 21 games (Dec. 5 vs. Rockford, 6-1 W, Lucchini, Johansson, Petan, Lettieri, Walker, Conley)

DEFENSIVE BATTLES: Iowa has not played a game in which a team posted double-digit shot totals in all three periods since Dec. 30 vs. Colorado... The last time the Wild recorded double-digit shot totals in each period came on Dec. 8 vs. Milwaukee

SPECIAL TEAMS STATS: Iowa scored the only power-play goal of the season series on Jan. 12 at San Diego (1-for-16)... The Gulls are scoreless on six man advantage opportunities against the Wild

IT'S MILLER TIME

Brenden Miller is riding a career-high four-game point streak (0-5=5)

Miller recorded his first career AHL two-point performance on Wednesday against Texas (0-2=2)

Miller is tied with Jujhar Khaira for the team lead in plus-minus (+9) and has been even or a plus in 12 consecutive games (+9)

QUICK NOTES

Nic Petan has points in three consecutive games (1-2=3)

Kevin Conley has points in back-to-back games (1-1=2) for the second time this season

Steven Fogarty recorded his first two-point game of the season on Friday (1-1=2)

Carson Lambos earned his first career fighting major on Friday

Peyton Jones made his first AHL start since Dec. 29, 2021 on Friday; his previous start came with Colorado against Iowa

