Olausson Nets Two Goals in Colorado's 3-2 OT Win Over Silver Knights

January 27, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Colorado Eagles News Release







HENDERSON, NV. - Colorado forward Oskar Olausson scored a pair of goals, including the game-winner just 29 seconds into overtime, as the Eagles defeated the Henderson Silver Knights 3-2 on Friday. Forward Cal Burke also found the back of the net in the victory, while defenseman Brad Hunt collected two assists. Goaltender Justus Annunen earned the win in net, making 32 saves on 34 shots.

An early power play would help the Eagles claim the game's first goal, as Olausson snagged a rebound at the top of the left-wing circle and snapped it home, giving Colorado a 1-0 edge just 5:27 into the contest.

The Eagles would stretch their lead when Burke beat Henderson goalie Jiri Patera with a backhander from the side of the cage, putting Colorado up 2-0 at the 9:17 mark of the first frame.

The Silver Knights would earn a four-minute, double-minor power play later in the period, but the Eagles would slam the brakes on the opportunity and carried their 2-0 lead into the first intermission.

Henderson would capitalize on a power play less than six minutes into the second period, as forward Adam Cracknell swept home a shot from the side of the crease, slicing the deficit to 2-1 at the 5:56 mark of the middle frame. The Silver Knight's would go on to outshoot Colorado 14-12 in the period, but the Eagles would still hold a 2-1 advantage as the two teams headed to the second intermission.

Cracknell would make his presence known yet again when he camped out in the low slot and deflected a shot from the point into the back of the net, tying the game at 2-2 just 3:06 into the third period.

With the teams still deadlocked 2-2 at the end of the 60 minutes of play, the contest would transition to sudden-death overtime. In the extra session, Hunt raced down the right-wing boards before feeding the puck to Olausson between the circles, where he would light the lamp and give Colorado the 3-2 victory.

The Eagles were outshot in the contest by a final count of 34-32, as Colorado finished the night going 1-for-1 on the power play and 3-for-4 on the penalty kill. Patera suffered the overtime loss in net, allowing three goals on 32 shots.

