Monsters Tripped Up In 3-2 Loss To Wolf Pack

CLEVELAND - The Cleveland Monsters fell to the Hartford Wolf Pack 3-2 on Saturday night at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. With the loss, the Monsters are now 25-13-1-1 and are currently in first place in the AHL's North Division standings.

Hartford jumped out to an early start with two goals in the first period from Matt Rempe at 7:30 and Blake Hillman at 8:29. Brendan Gaunce recorded a power-play tally at 14:23 off feeds from Carson Meyer and Mikael Pyyhtia cutting Cleveland's deficit to 2-1 after 20 minutes. Jake Christiansen evened the game at 7:48 of the second period with an assist from Gaunce sending the Monsters to the final intermission knotted 2-2. The Wolf Pack had the last say with a goal from Rempe at 14:14 of the third period bringing the final score to 3-2.

Cleveland's Jet Greaves made 22 saves in defeat while Hartford's Louis Domingue stopped 24 shots for the win.

The Monsters welcome the Chicago Wolves on Friday, February 2, at 7:00 p.m. at the Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. Follow the games with full coverage on FOX Sports 1350 'The Gambler', AHLTV and the Monsters Hockey Network.

The Monsters welcome the Chicago Wolves on Friday, February 2, at 7:00 p.m. at the Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. Follow the games with full coverage on FOX Sports 1350 'The Gambler', AHLTV and the Monsters Hockey Network.

1st 2nd 3rd OT SO Final CLE 1 1 0 - - 2 HFD 2 0 1 - - 3

Shots PP PK PIM CLE 26 1/5 2/2 6 min / 3 inf HFD 25 0/2 4/5 12 min / 6 inf

Goaltender Outcome Saves GA Record CLE Greaves L 22 3 19-8-1 HFD Domingue W 24 2 11-5-2 Cleveland Record: 25-13-1-1, 1st North Division Hartford Record: 22-11-5-0, 4th Atlantic Division

