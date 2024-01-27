LA Kings Recall Forward Alex Turcotte

ONTARIO, Calif. - The LA Kings have recalled forward Alex Turcotte from the Ontario Reign, the Kings' American Hockey League (AHL) affiliate.

Turcotte, 22, has skated in 28 games with Reign this season, registering seven goals and 16 assists for 23 points (7-16#) with a plus-8 rating. His 23 points places fifth among all active Reign skaters while his plus-8 ranks second.

Drafted fifth overall in the 2019 NHL Draft, Turcotte has appeared in 12 NHL contests with the Kings after making his debut during the 2021-22 campaign. The 5-11, 185-pound forward has posted 79 points (25-54=79) with 70 penalty minutes (PIM) and a plus-26 rating in 119 career AHL games.

